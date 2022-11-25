Richarlison de Andrade was the big name of Brazil’s victory in the opening of the World Cup against Serbia this Thursday (24). Scorer of two goals in the 2-0 victory, the Tottenham striker is the new darling of Brazilians.

In addition to his charisma and authentic way of behaving on social media, the scorer is still publicly aligned with progressive guidelines, such as anti-racism, the defense of vaccination against Covid-19 and environmental preservation. This goes against the grain of most players on the Brazilian national team.

🇧🇷Richarlison is trending topics on Twitter; see the memes

On a visit to the Pantanal, he even adopted a jaguar, named Acerola, which now lives at the NGO Onçafari.

Instagram will load in the frontend. 🇧🇷

anti-racist fight

One of the causes that the athlete most positions himself on his social networks is the anti-racist fight. On his Instagram, there are several posts denouncing cases such as that of George Floyd, killed by police in the United States, of the boy João Pedro, also murdered by police in Rio de Janeiro in 2020 when he was in his backyard.

friend of science

Right at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, in April 2020, Richarlison became a partner of the University of São Paulo (USP) in the USP Vida project, which collected donations for research in the fight against the disease.

“We have always had the image of our heroes closely linked to sports, our stars, music, TV, but today we are meeting millions of other stars who are on the front line, risking their own lives to save so many other people and, mainly, researching solutions to be able to win this game to be won today: life against Covid-19”, said the player to Jornal da USP. On his social media he also shared a message asking all Brazilians to get vaccinated.

Instagram will load in the frontend. 🇧🇷

nickname origin

The striker is known as a pigeon and has the characteristic of always imitating the bird when he scores his goals, sticking out his chest and flapping his arms as if they were two wings.

The imitation and the nickname started as a joke, since in 2018 he published a video on the internet doing the choreography of the song “A Dança do Pombo”, by Mcs Faísca e os Perseguidores.