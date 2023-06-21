Richard Montanez is an American businessman of Mexican origin who, for a long time, was credited with creating the famous Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and, with it, the rest of his line of Frito-Lay products. However, there are contrary positions that would reveal that he is not who he claims to be. What is the truth? In this note we will tell you all the details about this controversy that was brought to the screens through Disney +.

Who is Richard Montanez?

Richard Montañez was born in 1958 in Ontario, California. Today, he works as a motivational speaker, attending talk after talk to recount his self-improvement experience.

Where does the controversy start? When Montañez affirmed that he was the creator of the famous Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

His story has all the makings of a genuine success story: He started as a janitor at the Cucamonga plant, had a revolutionary idea, developed it, and became a manager at one of the largest companies in existence.

However, this would not have happened as he recounts in his book or is told in the recently released movie on Disney+ “Flamin’ Hot: the flavor that changed history”, which makes him look like an icon in the movie industry. fries.

Montañez published a book in 2021 under the Penguin Random House imprint. Photo: Instagram/Richard Montañez.

In 2021, the Los Angeles Times published a report that compiled the statements of those who at that time worked on the new Frito-Lay line that would revolutionize the industry and insert them into the Spanish-speaking market: Flamin’ Hot or Cheetos spicy.

“It’s disappointing that, 20 years later, someone who had no role in this project is beginning to claim our experience as their own and personally benefit from it,” said Lynne Greenfeld, a former Frito-Lay employee who helped create Flamin’. Hot, to the American medium.

Likewise, the outlet asserts that a piece of information reflected in the film is inconsistent with the events that actually happened. For example, Roger Enrico He was not a director of Frito-Lay when Flamin’ Hot was developed, but afterward.

Roger Enrico. Photo: The Times

However, one of the executives who supported Montañez’s version, to a certain extent, was Al Carey, an eminence within the corporate.

“They may not have invented the ingredientbut they have invented the energy behind this thing and the positioning, and then it becomes a success, ”said the executive in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

What did Frito-Lay say about this?

One of the largest companies in the snack food industry did not express a position that favored Montañez or that was counterproductive with its statements.

In a statement issued in 2021, he highlighted the work and time dedicated by Richard Montañez to the company and that he was a key figure in the entry of new products into the Hispanic market.

The statement can be found on the official Frito-Lay website. Photo: Capture/Frito-Lay

Where to see “Flamin’ Hot: the flavor that changed history”?

The film that tells the story of Richard Montañez is available on the streaming platforms of Disney+ and Star+ since last Friday June 9th.

