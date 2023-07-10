For the Clausura 2023, of the MX League, Chivas’ great bet on attack was Daniel RiosHowever, the striker had very little success in the semester, so for the 2023 Apertura, the Guadalajara team once again looked for a ‘9’ that would solve the lack of goals, this time betting on Ricardo Marincoming from celayain the expansion league.
More news about Chivas
Being one of the few signings of the Guadalajara club, the network breaker has appeared as a starter in the first two matches of the championship, although for now he has not been able to score, however, his work on the pitch has been important by contributing a lot to the offensive.
Although his hiring did not leave several fans very happy due to his American past, since he was trained in Coapa, the attacker has the benefit of the doubt, since in the past other footballers have shown their appreciation for the greatest rival prior to his arrival to the fold, however, already in the rojiblancas ranks they have responded, such was the case of carlos salcedo.
The cream-blue youth squad filled the eye of the Guadalajara board for having been the last scoring champion of the Clausura 2023 in the silver leaguescoring ten points in 17 regular season games in the pocket jersey.
traveling further back, marin managed to play eight games with the first team of the Eagles during 2016, participating more with the Sub-20, where he scored 13 times in 29 duels. Then, in mid-2018, he was sent to the Necaxa, living six games with the first team, although he scored eleven goals in 24 clashes with the Under-20s. Later, he returned to the Nest and was sent to his first stage with the celaya. Already in the middle of 2020, she landed in Mazatlan, disputing three commitments, but with the Sub-20 dunked five times in nine games. Finally, in 2021, he was signed again by the Bulls, leaving his best harvest by converting 40 goals in 103 games.
On the other hand, the one born in Mexico City also wore the shirt of the Mexican team in the lower categories. In 2015, he saw action with the Under-17s in three games, converting a goal, while with the Under-21s he was unable to debut.
The striker’s work has been highly appreciated by the Guadalajara press and the Chiva-brothers, since on Date 1 he provided an assist, apart, after the victory against saint Louisit was highlighted that he plays well on the wings, pulls marks and was a participant in two of the goals by showing intelligence with the screens, which left completely free to Yael Padilla and Fernando Beltran.
Another of the most striking comments was made by the journalist Fernando Esquivelwho wrote: “Now, what a thing and what Ricardo Marín plays for you. A ‘9’ with unique characteristics, one of those that does not exist in Mexico. Although he hasn’t scored yet, he has had a direct influence on Chivas’ offense. Key to the good time they are going through. Definitely an improvement up front”.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Ricardo #Marin #striker #surprising #Chivas
Leave a Reply