Ricardo Marín in the First Division with América, Necaxa and Mazatlán. 0 goals

0 assists

12 games

162 minutes pic.twitter.com/cdt6ECVDLK — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) June 14, 2023

Although his hiring did not leave several fans very happy due to his American past, since he was trained in Coapa, the attacker has the benefit of the doubt, since in the past other footballers have shown their appreciation for the greatest rival prior to his arrival to the fold, however, already in the rojiblancas ranks they have responded, such was the case of carlos salcedo.

Chivahermanos, what did you think of Ricardo Marin’s performance in the first two games? pic.twitter.com/8wnd7yh12L – The Baloneros 1906 (@Baloneros1906) July 9, 2023

traveling further back, marin managed to play eight games with the first team of the Eagles during 2016, participating more with the Sub-20, where he scored 13 times in 29 duels. Then, in mid-2018, he was sent to the Necaxa, living six games with the first team, although he scored eleven goals in 24 clashes with the Under-20s. Later, he returned to the Nest and was sent to his first stage with the celaya. Already in the middle of 2020, she landed in Mazatlan, disputing three commitments, but with the Sub-20 dunked five times in nine games. Finally, in 2021, he was signed again by the Bulls, leaving his best harvest by converting 40 goals in 103 games.

Something that I loved about Ricardo Marín is his way of moving in the area and the intelligence of knowing when a teammate is in a better position.

In the first 2 goals he goes to the first post, takes the defender, lets the ball pass and the teammate shoots without a mark. His goal will arrive ❤️❤️❤️. pic.twitter.com/Jyy9CnJLtn — jesus humberto (@humberto880) July 9, 2023

The striker’s work has been highly appreciated by the Guadalajara press and the Chiva-brothers, since on Date 1 he provided an assist, apart, after the victory against saint Louisit was highlighted that he plays well on the wings, pulls marks and was a participant in two of the goals by showing intelligence with the screens, which left completely free to Yael Padilla and Fernando Beltran.