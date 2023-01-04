Reynaldo Arenas He has become a controversial figure in recent days. Why? His comments against show programs and television formats that are described as unconstructive for the public have been made public. In fact. The Peruvian actor called this content “garbage”, for which he has shaken the artistic medium and has coincided with thousands of people on social networks.

Who is Reynaldo Arenas? Movies, series and more

Reynaldo Arenas He is considered a leading Peruvian actor, whose career in the entertainment industry dates back to the late 1960s. His extensive experience has positioned him as a prominent image in the national artistic field and, as is to be expected, his opinions carry great weight. , endorsed by his years of prolific career.

The artist began in important TV productions such as “Simply Maria”, “Natasha”, “The Avenging Angel: Caligula”, “Those above and those below”, “Luz Maria” and many more.

Recently, we saw him in the Latina series “The liberators”where he gave life to Francisco Condorcanqui, uncle of Túpac Amaru, and who he later criticized.

“In the end, that’s where I found out that they edited it in Colombia and of course the editor had no idea of ​​Peruvian history. He focused on making a commercial program with the disease, they are heroes, they are human, but there are more important things to highlight. It made me very angry because this is not what I have done, ”he commented in a previous interview with La República.

Reynaldo Arenas played Francisco Condorcanqui in Los otros libertadores. Photo: Capture America

On the cinema side, Arenas played the son of Túpac Amaru in the film “A mulatto named Martin” of 1975, he also gave life to the aforementioned national hero in the tape “Tupac Amaru” from 1984. While we have seen it in other productions on the big screen such as “Neither with God nor with the devil”, “Max has disappeared”, “broom flower”, “On the edge of the law” and many more.

Reynaldo Arenas against Peruvian TV

Arenas has made his position on show programs clear. However, he had a clear opinion against one of these formats.

“I know many friends who are dying to go to Magaly’s program, because that will give them some fame. There has to be a law so that there are certain limitations, that what TV is is somewhat regularized. I have to bet because at this moment there is no culture; I don’t watch Peruvian television ”, he indicated for Wapa.

“The Peruvian press seems to me to be the worst in the world, disgusting, dirty, interested, coimera, jam. (…) So, I would prefer that these types of programs disappear, because they do not lead to anything new, ”she added.