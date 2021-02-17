When Juan Gálvez debuted in motorsports, he did it as I quote, a pseudonym that responded to his nickname and that allowed him to run unnoticed. Especially in the first stage, many pilots hid their real name behind a fictitious one, often taken from history or literature: thus Juan Manuel Fangio was Rivadavia; Angel Lo Valvo, Hippomenes; Enrique Díaz Sáenz Valiente, Patoruzú; or Nestor Marincovich, Sandokan. Today, running with a pseudonym implies an expense equal to obtaining a license for a national category such as Track Tourism: 23,400 pesos.

“Before me there was a lot, it was the most normal thing because there were many people who really did not want them to find out who they were from their work. But then it was discontinued and nobody ran under a pseudonym at that time,” he remembers today 55 years Gabriel adamoli, who until a decade ago, when he retired, was known on road courses as Rex, name taken from Meteor, the Japanese anime that in the late ’70s I watched every morning before going to school.

-Why Rex and not Meteor?

-Because it was the same story as mine, apart from Meteor was the idol of history but it was the boludo. Rex was a secret agent. For my mother, I already knew that when I ran I would be Rex. I knew it since I was 15 years old. And I enjoyed being Rex twice as much because I’m a fan, I have the entire collection on DVD.

While his connection to motorsports hadn’t started on screen but at home, with a racing car preparer father – like Don Fox, Rex’s dad, Meteoro and Sparkle – his mom never wanted him to race.

“In fact, when I was 14 my dad bought me a Formula 5, brought it to my house and my mom told him: ‘This is leaving here, I did not bring children into the world to kill themselves and if it does not go away, you are going’. My home was a normal home: my mother was in charge “, jokes who for three years has been theater in Doorbell 4 and studies “Direction, Screenplay and Editing” -he is preparing his fourth short-, in addition to being a musician and lawyer.

The car left home but to his uncle’s workshop, in Tandil, where Formula 5 was experiencing a boom in the ’80s. Although the illusion of running ended when his uncle died of a sudden heart attack a few months later, but it resurfaced a few years later when with his brother they set up a spare parts house for competition cars on Avenida San Martín and Beiró -Adamoli Competition- and reconnected with motorsport. “This is my chance to get closer to motorsport, to see if I can race”he thought and advanced with his dream.

“A year after having the place, when I was 19, I convinced my old woman that she had to buy a Fiat 600 so that a pilot of the category could run it and thus show the irons that my old man made. A lie, it was all a lie. My old woman, who was the one who kept the accounting, although my brother and I were the owners, agrees. We make her buy the car, I take it to a workshop so they can prepare it and finish it. aggiornar to the category and I start to run in isolation with the pseudonym Rex, for Meteoro’s brother, so that my old woman would not find out that I was running“, he remarks.

Between the band, the car and the plans to marry his girlfriend, the money was not enough to run often but at least he did and won. But doing it behind her mother’s back only lasted a while, until the neighborhood butcher – thinking she already knew – congratulated her on Gabriel’s triumph one day when he, supposedly, had gone to play ball.

“The butcher did not know that my old woman did not knowHe thought that after a long time he already knew. He sent me to the front. And my mother waited for me to come home from college and threw me out of my house. And when my brother came he threw him out too accomplice. I went to my girlfriend’s house for two or three days and then she came to look for me and said: ‘Your father wants you to come back’. She never told me ‘I’ll be back’. When I returned he made me promise and swear to him on the Holy Gospels that I would not run anymore. Of course I swore to him. I recontracted it, I swore knowing that I was not going to comply. I kept running in the Zonal, I was champion and when I went from the Fiat 600 to the National Tourism, there was no other choice, because I already lived more elsewhere than there, “he explains.

Over time, Rex he says that his mother ended it “accompanying him to the races.” “But she had a bad time, she suffered a lot. She would start the race and start crying, I made the promoters take her away. She never got over it because she didn’t want to, but she accompanied me and stayed even in the motorhome with me. And like everyone else. the mothers told me ‘I ran slowly’. But there were three or four years that my mother did not find out that I was running, now she would have found out after three minutes, “she compares.

-If your mom already knew, why stay behind the pseudonym Rex?

-When I went to national motorsport, I could have used my name. But I studied Marketing as well as Law and I wondered why the sponsors were going to give me money if nobody knew me. I came from being champion in the Zonal but no one knew me. If I wear Rex, I will surely be a market attraction until I have a result. Already the first race in National Tourism, people wondered: ‘Who is Rex, why don’t you use his name?’. Nobody ran under a pseudonym at that time and the marketing part was good, because people looked for me on the road tracks with the intrigue of knowing who I was, on TV they focused a lot on me and my way of being looked for that because I needed publicity. But if you don’t win, you don’t hold it, and in the first year that I ran in National Tourism I won, that helped me and then it was a registered trademark.

-Did you enjoy being Rex and not Gabriel Adamoli?

–I enjoyed being Rex twice as much. From my mother, I already knew that when I ran I was going to be Rex. I knew it since I was 15 years old. And it was a beautiful time in my life. I really enjoyed running nationally. My lifelong dream was to race in Turismo Carretera and when I did it, in 2002, I couldn’t believe it. It took me five years from a Fiat 600 to a Turismo Carretera and no one gave me anything as a gift or hitchhiked me. I finished runner-up in TC Pista – I lost by half a point for not going to two races because I didn’t have the budget – to be able to go to TC. They beat me up again but I was able to race there and in TC2000, where I was among the three best individuals and I was among the 10. I went through National Tourism, TC Pista, where I fought championships, and Top Race, which placed me among the 10. I had a good time, it was a beautiful stage of my life. Now I am in another one although I continue to race in karting, where I go often with my son, who runs the Argentino de Karting. And beware that I come back there and this year I run two races.

Pilot X

Pilot X. As a masked superhero, a tireless defender of good values ​​and driver safety, he is always ready to go wherever he is called to leave his messages.

Meteoro marked a generation, fundamentally the one that grew up in the ’70s and’ 80s in Argentina, both for the careers of the incredible (and futuristic for the time) Mach 5 as for those secret missions that the masked pilot carried out. As well as Gabriel Adamoli was Rex in national motorsport, there was another person who chose the alter ego from Meteoro’s brother to carry his road safety education message: Pilot X.

Although his real name remains in the most absolute reserve so as not to ruin the mystery, Piloto X emerged in 2010, during a visit by pilots in the Top Race category to a special education school in Río Hondo, attended only by Marcos Vázquez from Santiago. . Whoever was in charge of the activity, then, proposed to the school principal to put on a helmet and an anti-flame diver that he had in the car. The reaction was so positive that he tried it again in the museum of the racetrack with a contingent from a kindergarten, who when they saw him ran to greet him. “Che, this is something”, He felt. “No, you are crazy, who is going to know you, who are you, people are not going to give you a ball,” they replied.

With the boys in the schools. Pilot X started in the Top Race in 2010 but continued his task with the little ones.

“I started out very resisted. But it seemed to me that motor racing could leave something more in the cities where I traveled. I also saw that in Argentina we were world champions in solidarity but that could be continued, other than for a specific event. races we could see what need was in each city but I did not want it to be done on behalf of someone or something. And I thought of the Masked Racer, Meteoro’s brother, and Pilot X emerged. There are very few who really know who I am, I try to strictly respect him because he is the essence of Pilot X “, emphasizes who in 2018 received the Road Education Award granted by the Ministry of Transportation of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires.

The mission that had started in motorsports was transferred in 2019 to the initial education of schools: “For the first time I live from Pilot X, as if I were a singer. It wasn’t the same as winning as a marketing manager but I wanted to fight her. I thought that 2020 was going to be a good year, above with the 10-year anniversary, but the pandemic arrived: no travel, no mass events. ”

Seat belt. Through brief talks focused on boys and girls, Piloto X explains the importance of road safety.

After a 2020 without work but in which he continued to collaborate with talks to schools by Zoom, Piloto X was summoned by the government of the Province of Buenos Aires to visit the main resorts of the Atlantic Coast with his message of road safety education. He gives four talks a day to groups of up to ten boys and girls, who learn basic notions of pedestrian, passenger and driver. “They liked it a lot and they want to do it in schools during the year, but in the future, when everything is normalized because now the priority is another”, hope for the future.