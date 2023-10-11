a question

A question came from a reader saying:

What is the difference between the end of the lawsuit and the end of the sentence against the accused?

The advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, answers by saying:

The difference between the expiration of the case and the lapse of the penalty is: The expiration of the case is the passage of the statute of limitations from the date of the last valid procedure in the case as long as the ruling does not become final. Example: If we assume the last valid procedure, the ruling of the court of first instance would have been issued in absentia if the statute of limitations had expired according to the type of case (felony – A misdemeanor – a violation) without the convict being arrested, in this case he has the right to file an objection and plead before the court to dismiss the case, and so on with regard to the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

However, if the ruling becomes final, here we are not in the process of expiring a case because the case has ended with that ruling, but rather we are facing the lapse of the penalty, which is the passage of the period of lapse of the penalty according to the type of case, which is longer than the period of expiry of the case, and the lapse of the penalty is determined by a request submitted to the Public Prosecution, noting that the crimes for which retaliation is adjudicated Blood money and felonies sentenced to death or life imprisonment are not waived

