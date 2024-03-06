It is important to separate your employer's income report for 2023 (you will need to add them all together if you changed jobs during the year). This includes everything that was withheld at source in CLT employment contracts;

All dependents must have a CPF. If you don't already have one, provide the document at Caixa or Banco do Brasil branches. Children born from the end of 2017 onwards are already registered on the Birth Certificate;

INSS retirees and pensioners must obtain proof of income on the Meu INSS website or at the bank where they receive payment;

Request (or download online) the investment report from the bank or broker;

If possible, retrieve the previous year's declaration;

Receipts for expenses with doctors, dentists, health professionals (physiotherapy, psychology) and health plans are subject to deduction. It means they can be reimbursed through refunds. However, they must contain detailed information, such as the name, address and CPF or CNPJ of the provider, what service was provided, who benefited from the service (with name and CPF). Attention: expenses reimbursed by health plans do not come into play here;

Documents for the purchase and sale of goods, which have the price of the good, purchase and sale value and any amount that may have been financed;

Installments and monthly fees for school or postgraduate courses, which are subject to deductions;

Donations, consortiums, loans and inheritance papers must also be kept on hand to fill out the declaration.

Tips for those who are going to declare Income Tax 2024

Also according to the deputy coordinator of the accounting sciences course at the Centro Universitário do Distrito Federal (UDF), Deypson Carvalho, the main guideline is to organize all the documentation in advance before starting to fill out the declaration or when the conference of the pre-declaration begins. -completed.

“If you choose to pre-complete, only transmit the declaration to the Federal Revenue Service after confirming all the information automatically made available by the federal tax authorities by comparing this information with the relevant documentation, making, when necessary, the necessary adjustments”, he indicates.

See more guidance points below: