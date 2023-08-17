‘Magali’s house‘ returned more recharged than ever after leaving Peruvian television for several years. Apparently, the success of the Mexican reality shows prompted the host Magaly Medina to relive the most controversial moments of the national show business. Most of the characters that will be part of the show this season were announced a few weeks ago, but the full list was not known.

Within this unknown group were the professional makeup artist Carlos Cacho, the influencer Vanessa López, the stripper renzo spraggon and many more. That last participant became famous a long time ago for being the boyfriend of the ex-model Marina Mora, but over time he found his vocation as a night dancer and that kept him going. Do you want to know more about what promises to be the revelation of the contest? Next, we will give you all the details.

Who is Renzo Spraggon?

renzo spraggon He is an Argentine model who was born in Rosario and came to Peru willing to give everything to become a media personality. This helped the young man to be clear about his mission from the beginning and to lend himself to any romance that crossed his life. That is why the barber left his hairdresser in the gaucho country to come to Peru to work as a stripper in one of the busiest places in our country. It should be noted that this information was told in ‘The value of truth’.

After landing in the capital of Lima, the dancer worked for almost a year in that place. After that, he had the opportunity to enter the competition reality show ‘Combate’, in which he had a short participation because they were the last seasons. in the program ATV He gained popularity and at the beginning of 2018 he began dating the former beauty queen Marina Mora, but the following year they culminated everything.

Months later, the stripper Renzo Stragon He paired up with his compatriot Xoana González and they had a well-received love affair. So much so that the model was invited to the Beto Ortiz program ‘The value of truth’. He then intended to take the 50,000 soles that they earned by answering the 21 questions. In that space on the small screen, the young man revealed unpublished things and even made his girlfriend feel bad at that time.

Renzo Spraggon and Marina Mora: beginnings and end of romance

In the program ‘The value of truth’, the model renzo spraggon He commented on details of his relationship with the former beauty queen Marina Mora. For example, he narrated that they took emollient on the first date. As we mentioned above, it was the first days of March 2018, when the cameras of “Summer Love” supported the businesswoman kissing a young, strong man and they entered her apartment together.

The man was the ex-partner of Xoana González. When they went to question the catwalk teacher, she stated: “The only thing I can comment on is that I’m happy. It is difficult to explain and you know that I do not like to give details of my private life and, in any case, what I could say, as Juan Gabriel said, what is seen, is not asked“. It should be noted that, at first, the dancer denied being related to the lady.

Over the weeks, the former Miss Peru 2002 confirmed their romance and even visited television sets together. However, the Argentine actor renzo spraggon He had to return to his native country and that gradually cooled the relationship. According to the version of the model in the Beto Ortiz program, the businesswoman cried for her so that she would not be separated from him, but the end was imminent. In this way, the former beauty queen recounted in an interview that she did to Andrea Llosa that they were no longer there at the end of May of that same year, but that respect remained between them.

What does Renzo Spraggon currently do?

After ending his romance with the model Marina Mora, the stripper renzo spraggon He moved away from Peruvian entertainment until 2021, the year in which he learned that he was hospitalized after becoming ill with COVID-19. In this sense, he told a local media that his state of health was complicated: “After spending a month in bed, I’m still hospitalized with this bloody uncertainty of not knowing what can happen to my life. My only fear is that I may have to leave the people who really love and need me, but that won’t happen.“.

Currently, the Argentine continues with his stripper shows for the general public and other more private ones. Likewise, when he entered “La casa de Magaly” he explained to his colleagues that he worked as a porn actor. Apparently, that is another of the most profitable ways that he has to give himself all the pleasures that he requires.