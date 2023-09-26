Renzo Madrid, producer of ‘Amor y fuego’ would have resigned from the program after having had a strong fight with Rodrigo González, host of the show, according to what Karla Tarazona said in her program ‘turn on‘. Despite the bomb that the drivers of the morning Panamericana Television released in the morning, none of those involved have wanted to confirm the information.

However, who is Renzo Madrid? The well-known television man worked with Rodrigo and Gigi Miter for many years. Learn more about him in the following note.

Who is Renzo Madrid, producer of ‘Amor y fuego’?

Renzo Alejandro Madrid Degregori, better known as Renzo Madrid, is an experienced journalist and famous television producer. His debut on the small screen was alongside Magaly Medina in his show program, in which he served as one of his ‘magpies’.

After this experience, he decided to try his luck at Latina TV, where He held the position of general producer of ‘Amor, amor, amor’. This show was hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre.

When ‘Peluchín’ and Gigi decided to resign from Channel 2 due to disputes with Susana Umbert, They went to Willax Television presenting the format of ‘Love and Fire’. Madrid, for its part, also chose to move to the cable channel and be the producer of the show duo’s new television adventure.

They had recently celebrated their third anniversary in front of the Willax screens, however, the group reportedly dissolved after a tough fight with González.

