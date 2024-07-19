Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 21:49

Known for being the “PT’s man” in illicit schemes at Petrobras investigated by Operation Lava Jato, Renato Duque headed, between 2003 and 2012, a board of directors at the state-owned company that, according to the task force, collected around R$650 million in bribes from construction companies investigated for corruption. On Wednesday, the 17th, the 12th Federal Criminal Court of Curitiba issued an arrest warrant for Duque, who was sentenced to 39 years, two months and 20 days in prison.

The ruling, signed by Judge Carolina Lebbos, lists the crimes of corruption, criminal association and money laundering. State contacted the former director of Petrobras, but had not received a response by the time this text was published.

An engineer by training, Renato de Souza Duque was born in Cruzeiro, in the interior of São Paulo, on September 29, 1955. Between 2003 and 2012, he held the position of director of services at Petrobras after being nominated by the PT. In a statement to former Lava Jato judge and current senator Sérgio Moro (União-PR) in 2017, the former director said that he got the position because he already had “a career” at the state-owned company.

“I was introduced to the Workers’ Party because I already had a career in the company. The referral to the board, the proposal for my position as director was through the government representative,” said Duque.

During the Lava Jato investigations, he was accused of being the PT’s main appointee in the bribery scheme at the state-owned company. Duque was sentenced to more than 130 years in prison.

Arrested in February 2015, in the tenth phase of the operation, he was one of the first targets of Petrobras’ top brass. In March 2020, he was released with precautionary measures, such as the use of an electronic ankle bracelet, and began living in Rio. Renato Duque stopped using the device last year, but remains prohibited from leaving the country.

Duque did not sign a plea bargain agreement, but he did confess to crimes involving PT members, such as former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci, former Chief of Staff José Dirceu and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Management collected R$650 million in bribes, according to Lava Jato

The board headed by Duque collected around R$650 million in bribes on contracts signed from 2004 to 2012 with construction companies targeted by Lava Jato, according to investigators.

According to executive Augusto Ribeiro de Mendonça Neto, one of the whistleblowers in the case, the bribe money was so large that it had to be transported in an armored car, on Duque’s instructions, on some occasions.

On the 4th, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) unanimously punished Duque, and he is disqualified, for a period of 15 years, from holding the position of administrator or fiscal advisor of publicly-held companies.

The CVM understood that he failed to comply with his duty of loyalty, provided for in article 155 of the Corporations Law, after acting in search of favoring the contracting of rigs through the company Sete Brasil, under the expectation of paying a bribe.

No probe was ever produced by Sete Brasil and, to date, the company is undergoing judicial recovery.