Renard, when the Saudi Arabia coach went to study Allegri’s Juventus

Herve Renardthe hero ofSaudi Arabia which overturned theMessi’s Argentina at the debut ai World Cup 2022 in Qatar (King Salman proclaimed a national holiday in the country), had a special meeting, a contact with the world of Juventus. In fact, in 2017, according to Tuttosport, “when he was still coach of Morocco, had been a guest in Vinovo and had chatted with Benatia and Allegri. A visit that the Juventus fans have not forgotten and after the global feat, they joked on social media: “Ah, here’s who the Saudi Arabian coach learned from” – wrote a fan posting the photo of Allegri and Renard”

Hervè Renard: the cleaning company, the most beautiful coach at the 2018 World Cup and two-time champion in Africa

Herve Renard and the coach of Arabia since 2019 after leading the Morocco national team for three years. As a footballer he was not a champion – defender of Cannes, Stade de Vallauris and Draguignan – in 1998 he began his coaching adventure right on the bench of the last team he played for. The salary, however, was not transcendental and with his wife, he opens one cleaning company. “I am a humble person, contrary to what some people think who are convinced that I have a big head. When I was coaching Draguignan, I had simultaneously set up a small cleaning business with my wife. I got up every day at 3 in the morning to take the garbage bins out of the buildings. I know where I come from … ”, her words in an interview.

Then the call in China (in Shanghai by Claude Le Roy who wanted him as an assistant becoming his mentor during his career) passing through Vietnam at Song Da Nam Dinh, a stop in England and the two-year period at home at Cherbourg. Africa changed Hervé Renard’s life: deputy for Ghana (again for Le Roy), Zambia, Angola, Zambia again and in 2013 another French parenthesis at Sochaux. 2015 at the helm of Lille was a parenthesis (exemption) between coaching experiences in the Ivory Coast, Morocco and now Saudi Arabia. The French coach has won the Africa Cup of Nations twice: first with Zambia in 2012 (the title was dedicated to the 18 Zambian players who died in a plane crash in April 1993) and then at the helm of the Ivory Coast in 2015. Especially the first triumph was surprising because against predictions. Renard has actually already won a World Cup: in fact a Russia 2018 as coach of Morocco he was elected the most beautiful coach of the world championship. An iconic trainer, he has become a testimonial in the world of fashion and watches.

Renard, his Saudi Arabia and the Al-Hilal bloc at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Herve Renard had an approach to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar practically ideal: the dream of every coach. The Saudi league stopped in mid-October to allow the national team to meet 20 days before the three rivals in Group C (Argentina, Mexico and Poland) and play six friendlies. The desire to do well at the home of the Qatari neighbors was too strong. The players are all fromAl-Hilalreigning champion of the Asian Champions League.

