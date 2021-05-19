India has become one of the countries most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, with the number of infections reaching 25 million and the number of deaths about 283,000, while the economic losses are heavy and beyond the limits of tolerance. In this picture, we see health workers in a hospital in the Indian city of Mumbai organizing a pause to remember more than 1,000 doctors and thousands of other medical workers, all of whom have died with the Corona virus. Amidst the pressure on health institutions in India, health workers are emotionally torn by making difficult decisions about who to receive treatment. (Image via The New York Times)