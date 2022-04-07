Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The President of Yemen, Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, decided to form the Presidential Leadership Council, headed by Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi and transfer his powers to him, and delegated all his powers to him, so who is the new head of the council?

Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi was born in 1954 in Taiz Governorate, and received his first education in his village at the hands of his father, Judge Muhammad bin Ali Al-Alimi, and then continued his secondary education until he graduated from Jamal Abdel Nasser School in Sana’a in 1969.

Al-Alimi began his political life in the Yemeni Nasserist Organization Party, and studied at the College of Police and Military Sciences in Kuwait, and graduated in 1975 to return to Sana’a and work at the Police College, and continue to study at the College of Arts at Sana’a University.

He was injured in the explosion of the Al-Nahdain Mosque in the Presidential House during Friday prayers, which targeted former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh and state leaders on June 3, 2011. He was subsequently transferred to Saudi Arabia for treatment, and returned to Sanaa on June 13, 2012 after a year of treatment in Saudi Arabia and Germany.

Al-Alimi rose to professional positions, starting with criminal investigation, working as a professor at Sana’a University, as Minister of the Interior, until he became an advisor to the President of the Republic. He was a member of the National Dialogue Conference and a member of the General Committee of the General People’s Congress.