Who is Ramona Badescu, the guest actress on Today is another day

Who is Ramona Badescu, the actress of Romanian origin, guest of the Rai 1 program Oggi è un altro giorno, hosted by Serena Bortone? She is an actress much loved by the public, born in Craiova in 1968. Raised in Romania by a wealthy family, she graduated in Economics and Commerce and has lived in Italy since 1990. In addition to her mother tongue, she is fluent in Italian, French and English. Since 1996, after marrying a Roman lawyer, she has also become an Italian citizen.

In 1994 Ramona Badescu made her television debut in the fantasy television series The Stories of Farland, in the role of the fortune teller Vedonia. She then began her film and television career by playing significant roles in successful TV dramas such as: The octopus 8, Incantesimo 2 and The mysteries of Cascina Vianello. She was, together with Giulia Montanarini, Pamela Prati and Angela Melillo, one of the leading ladies of the Bagaglino with the show Marameo. In 2005 she took part in the second edition of the reality show The farm, hosted by Barbara D’Urso with Pupo, being eliminated during the seventh episode with 61% of the votes. In 2007 she participated in various television programs and acted in the theater with the musical Le magie del Moulin Rouge – Romantic musical, on the trail of the Moulin Rouge, alongside Nathaly Caldonazzo.

Jumi Juma was released in May 2010. This is the name of the album whose title means “half and half”. Half Italy half Romania to unite the two nations and therefore their peoples. It is in fact a CD that reinterprets Neapolitan songs on the one hand interpreted in Balkan taste and traditional Romanian songs. In the album there is also a duet with Gigi Finizio, who arranged the song Resta cu’mme.

Ramona Badescu also had an experience in politics. In 2008 you stood as a candidate in the municipal elections of Rome on the civic list that supports Gianni Alemanno’s candidacy for mayor, obtaining 54 votes. Although not elected, in mid-July 2008 she was appointed by the newly elected mayor as councilor for relations with the Romanian community, to study forms of integration between the two peoples and the two cultures and to carry out a work of mediation between the Capitol and the Bucharest government . The assignment is carried out free of charge. Ramona Baduscu had a son at 51.