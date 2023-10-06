‘Perdóname’ is the new Peruvian novel by America TV and Michelle Alexander which made its grand premiere on September 27, 2023. This production has generated diverse opinions among the public in our country, since they did not imagine seeing Aldo Miyashiro, Érika Villalobos and their two children perform together. However, they were not the only surprises in the series: the luxury cast includes a young actor who is making his debut on Peruvian television.

Is about Rafael Ferreroan artist with Down’s Syndrome. His character in the novel ‘Forgive me’ is called Valentine and is one of the four brothers of the protagonist, Lito Acosta. In the following note, we tell you everything that the young actor told us about his career in an exclusive interview for La República.

Who is Rafael Ferrero, actor who plays Valentín in ‘Perdóname’?

Rafael Ferrero He is a 20-year-old young man, who was born on April 11, 2003. His career in acting began at the age of 13 and was motivated by his passion to characterize other characters, as well as by his desire to improve and want to improve his vocalization. . Besides, He is the first person with Down syndrome to study at universityRafael is in the second cycle of the Performing Arts degree at the UPC.

His debut as an actor was at the Liberarte theater school and he has participated in different works, such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Enchanted’, directed by Jonathan Oliveros, ‘Life is a Dream’, by Gonzalo Molina, ‘Aladín ‘ and ‘Joaquina and her brave new world’, by Paul Martin. The latter is currently being presented at the Teatro de Lucía. He has also performed under the direction of Vanessa Saba at the La Plaza theater.

In addition to acting, Rafael dedicates himself to other leisure activities, such as playing with his play station, he loves to play the ukulele, sing, play soccer and dance, a passion that runs in his veins as he is the son of a dancer and national champion of northern sailor, Verónica Pujazón.

Rafael Ferrero and his debut on Peruvian television

For the first time on Peruvian television, we can see a person with Down syndrome participate in a production. Rafael Ferrero He has become the pioneer of his community. “I didn’t expect it when they called me and told me ‘you’re in a casting’. I didn’t expect a casting. My character is Valentín. I can’t believe it. I like it,” he commented.

Rafael Ferrero is Valentín, Lito’s younger brother in ‘Perdóname’. Photo: América TV

Also, he told us what his experience was like acting with Aldo Miyashiro, Erika Villalobos and other actors in the novel ‘Forgive me’: “I got nervous. The first time I got stuck and I didn’t expect it. It makes me very happy and happy. Thank you for this novel.” In addition, he told us that he gets along very well with ‘Chino’ and they spend a lot of time together: “I really like Aldo Miyashiro, because he makes me laugh, he is very affectionate, happy, he is good and he talks to me every day. He is very ‘capo’ and good companion”.

