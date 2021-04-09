Buckingham Palace announced today, Friday, the death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, at the age of 99.

The palace said in a statement that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died in the early hours of this morning in Windsor Castle, after nearly 74 years of marriage with the princess and later the Queen, Elizabeth II.

But who is Prince Philip?

Prince Philip is descended from the Greek and Danish royal families. He was born in Greece as Philip, Prince of Greece and Denmark, on June 10, 1921.

He studied in France, Germany and Britain before settling in Britain. Joined the British Royal Navy in 1939 at the age of 18. He was introduced to Princess Elizabeth through his uncle, Lord Mountbatten. He performed military service in World War II, in the Mediterranean and Pacific Fleets.

After the war, he married Princess Elizabeth. Before marriage, he gave up his Greek and Danish surnames and names to become a British citizen, and took the maternal ancestral surname of “Mountbatten”.

He married Princess Elizabeth on November 20, 1947. Immediately before the wedding, King George VI, the father of Princess Elizabeth, gave him the name of His Royal Highness and installed him as the Duke of Edinburgh, the Earl of Marionette, and Baron Greenwich.

Philip left active military service when, after attaining the rank of commander, Elizabeth was inducted Queen in 1952, and was installed as British Prince in 1957.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II had four children: Charles, Prince of Wales, the Heir Apparent, Anne the Royal Princess, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York. And Prince Edward.