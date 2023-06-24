Who is Prigozhin, the head of Wagner who rebelled against Putin

Sixty-two years old, from St. Petersburg like Vladimir Putin in whose shadow he grew up, Evgheny Prigozhin is the founder and commander of the Wagner Groupthe mercenary militia that for a decade it has been doing the dirty work for Moscow in war theaters from Africa to Ukraine. His model was Blackwater, the US ‘contractors’ who ended up under investigation in Iraq for a series of unscrupulous actions.

There are many gray areas in his past and in the dizzying rise of Russian power. It is known that after nine years in prison for robbery, sending teenagers into prostitution and fraud, in 1990 he left as a hot dog seller, opening a kiosk with his stepfather. Then he made his fortune with a chain of grocery stores, catering for schools and the army.

His restaurants in St. Petersburg have repeatedly hosted Kremlin chief dinners with foreign leaders, from Jacques Chirac to George W. Bush, to the point of earning him the nickname of “Putin’s cook”. The large public contracts would have allowed Prigozhin to finance Wagner but also other ‘covert’ activities such as propaganda and disinformation from Moscow.

