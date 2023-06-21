The actor Alfredo Adame lashes out strongly against the also actor Polo Morín, since he made public that the latter was supposedly a “sexual harasser” and in an interview with ‘Venga la Alegría’, the former calls the latter “takes it away.”

“She’s a messy jerk. The only thing she knows how to do is hang out there in clubs making disfigurements and her jerk*a doesn’t reach levels. So, well, I do call her stupid*, ignorant, and crazy because she deserves it.”

Adame refers that Morín has shown misconductEven the mothers of many young people did not want him to get together with their children: “They all vomited him up because he was trying to pervert them and mess with them and that is why everyone pushed him away. He was sexually harassing many youngsters.”

Polo Morin. Instagram photo

Following these statements made by Adame, now he faces many comments on social networks from the LGBT+ community.

Regarding Polo, his full name is Leopoldo Morin Garzais originally from Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, (1990), and his career began in CDMX when he was 16 years old when he participated in commercials for clothing and shoes, thus he began to make his way in the world of entertainment.

Among the first performances he had for television, his participation in the telenovela ‘Por ella soy Eva’, with Lucero and Jaime Camil, and in unit programs such as ‘The rose of Guadalupe’ and ‘As the saying goes’.

Among other jobs that Morín has achieved, we can mention the one he had in the Televisa series ‘Gossip Girl Acapulco’ (GGA), a role he refers to as a great artistic challenge, as well as a role in the English film ‘Deceptive’ , according to information in his biography.

Alfredo Adame. Instagram photo

The scandal that Morín lived

During 2016, Polo Morín was involved in a scandal regarding his sexual preferences, as a hacker published images of him with another man named Lambda García, who is also an actor and television presenter.

After this fact, Polo confirmed in his networks that he had a sentimental relationship with Lambda and did not want to go into details, since it was part of his private life and he preferred to stay out of it.

