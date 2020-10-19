Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to the center of the new political storm in Pakistan’s politics.

Both Imran Khan and opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif are calling each other ‘friends’ of PM Modi

Through this sharp attack, the two leaders have started proving themselves ‘patriotic’ in the name of PM Modi.

Islamabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to the center of the new political storm in Pakistan’s politics. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi and opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz faction leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif are making sharp attacks by calling each other a ‘friend’ of PM Modi. The two leaders are trying to prove themselves ‘patriotic’ in the name of PM Modi. The attack between Imran and Maryam is taking place at a time when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the coalition of opposition parties, has lost the nights of Imran and the Pakistani army.

After Imran Khan’s Nawaz Sharif was described as a friend of PM Modi, now the daughter of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has hit back. He said in the Karachi ceremony, ‘When we ask for an answer, Imran says that Nawaz Sharif speaks Modi’s words. Congratulations on Modi’s success demands, you die to talk to Modi, you pass the ordinance overnight for Kulbhushan Jadhav, you should find a lawyer for him from the government expenditure, put Kashmir in a plate and present the case of Kashmir Lose you, vote for India in the UN, you are speaking the words of Modi and Modi?



Modi also told such things: Imran

Prior to this, Imran Khan has been badly angry after the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif lashed out at the country’s Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He has accused Nawaz of tarnishing the image of the country’s army. Not only this, Imran has even said that Nawaz is speaking the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Imran called Sharif’s rally a ‘circus’.

Imran said that Nawaz has attacked Pakistan’s army. He said, ‘What Nawaz has said from outside sitting about Pakistan’s army is not an attack on General Bajwa, but Pakistan’s army. The same thing was said by Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi said many times that we like Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s army chief is a terrorist. He said many times and Nawaz Sharif did not respond.

Pakistan: Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz’s husband arrested due to opposition’s power show

Imran’s attack on PM Modi

Khan said, ‘Why does Modi not say that Imran is right but General Bajwa wrong? Because he knows that I have shown his (Modi’s) real face to the world, how radical he is. ‘ Imran said that Nawaz is being praised in Indian newspapers. He says that Sharif is very democratic and he is asking the army to do his work.