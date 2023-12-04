After 14 dates to bid for access to the classification, which only the four best-placed teams from each of the two zones achieved, the quarterfinals of the 2023 Professional League Cup of Argentine soccer have already been played. and now there are only four semi-finalists, who are looking to reach the grand final.
First of all, Platense defeated Huracán on penalties, a team that had finished as the leader of Zone A. The next to get into the top four was Godoy Cruz, who also equalized in the 90 minutes (in their case against Banfield) and beat their rival in the penalty shootout. “Calamar” and “Tomba”, then, will star in one of the two semis.
On the other hand, yesterday Sunday River Plate achieved an agonizing 2-1 with a goal from Facundo Colidio, in Córdoba over Belgrano, and then saw how Central Rosarywho tied 2-2 with Racing in regulation time, beat them 7-6 through the maximum penalty.
The semifinals will be in the week of December 10, that is, next weekend, still without defined times or venues, while the grand final will take place on December 17.
As it was in the quarterfinals, the semis and final will take place in a neutral stadium.
In case of equality in the semis, they will go to penalties. Instead, If the same thing happens in the final, there will be extra time of two 15-minute halves that, if a winner is not declared, will have a definition from the twelve steps.
The champion team will face River in the “Champions Trophy.” In the event that the “Millionaire” himself wins this title, the rival will emerge from a match between the two seconds of each tournament.
