Who is Pino Carosone, the musician son of the great Renato Carosone, guest on Today is another day? Born in 1939, he was born in Eritrea. Passionate about music since he was a child, he collaborated with his father. When the family moved to Bergamo, the two set up a small recording studio. Another passion of Pino is figurative art, so much so that he studied at the Brera Academy of Fine Arts in Milan. Very attached to his father, he still carries on his memory and his music today.

In reality, Pino is not the natural son of Renato Carosone, as he was born from a previous story by Lita Levidi, his mother and wife of Renato Carosone. However, Renato decided to adopt him, considering him to all intents and purposes his son, as Pino still remembers today. Renato Carosone began his musical career as a jazz pianist in the night clubs of the Neapolitan city. His music was a blend of swing, jazz, folk and Latin music, creating a unique genre called “rhythm”.

After the end of the Second World War, Renato and Lita Levidi returned to Italy thanks to the Greek boat Dorotea Paxos with which they returned to Brindisi. Once back in Italy, the Carosone family moved to Rota d’Imagna, in the province of Bergamo. Carosone’s success began in the 1950s with the song “Tu vuo’ fa’ l’americano” (1956), which became an international success. Other great successes by him are “O Sarracino” (1958) and “Maruzzella” (1959). Carosone’s music continues to be loved and appreciated around the world, thanks to his ability to create songs that have been loved by several generations. His unique and original style has allowed him to be successful not only in Italy but also abroad. Carosone died in 2001, influencing many artists over the years.