Valeria Piazza married Pierre Cateriano in a lavish wedding on Saturday, November 19. The event was attended by relatives and friends of the couple, among whom were well-known celebrities, such as Ethel Pozo, Tula Rodríguez, among others.

Who is Pierre Cateriano?

Little is known about the private life of Pierre Cateriano and what is dedicated specifically. Through his social networks, the young man shows that he is a great lover of travel, since he shares photos and videos of his adventures in different parts of Peru and the world. In addition, he has declared himself a great fan of cooking and he proves it himself by showing the corridors that he prepares.

In some of his Instagram posts, Cateriano is shown alone; however, in others he takes the opportunity to share the experiences that he lives with his wife today.

Why did you receive criticism after your wedding with Valeria Piazza?

after the wedding of Valeria Piazza, a whole wave of criticism was generated against the groom, since many accused him of having a very serious attitude during the event. However, shortly after his own Pierre Cateriano He came forward to explain the reason for his ‘serious’ attitude in his marriage.

“Waking up married. Thanks to everyone who loves us for throwing all the vibes at it yesterday. Thank you, friends who know me for doing my part, because they know that I am not good at it, ”he related.

What disease does Valeria Piazza have?

The Peruvian model and television presenter Valeria Piazza suffers from the Behcet’s disease. This disease causes inflammation in the blood vessels and so far there is no cure.

“Thank God I followed a treatment in Barcelona and improved two years later… I have learned to value life and the opportunities that appear,” he explained in an interview for El Popular.

Valeria Piazza explains why Pierre Cateriano does not wear his ring on his ring finger

Despite the fact that viewers thought that Valeria Piazza would go on her honeymoon after her marriage, the former beauty queen appeared in her block of shows with complete normality. During the broadcast of her space, she was able to explain a curious detail that users in the networks noticed about her: because her boyfriend Pierre Cateriano did not wear her ring on his ring finger.

“Everyone asked me why he didn’t put the ring on the finger that it was. What happens is that Pierre has an operation on his hand and he has nails right on the finger that the ring goes on… ”, he indicated.