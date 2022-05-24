Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano They touch social networks every time they share photos or videos of the moments they spend together. Their long relationship has established them as one of the most stable and long-lasting entertainment couples with 12 years together.

On the other hand, in 2021, the model made an official commitment to Pierre during a broadcast of “On everyone’s lips” and assured that in 2022 she would dress in white to unite her life in marriage.

Next, we will tell you more about the ex-Miss Peru’s fiancé and all about her love story with the former beauty queen.

Valeria Piazza and Pierre Cateriano are excited about their wedding preparations. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / América TV.

Who is Pierre Cateriano?

Despite not being a media person or from the world of entertainment, Pierre Cateriano he has become known to the public for being Valeria Piazza’s fiancé. Their first appearance in front of cameras was in January 2022, when the couple participated in a fun report for “America shows”, in which they prepared a tarwi ceviche.

In the images it was possible to appreciate the complicity between the two and how well they get along. Also, his fiancée stayed with him at all times because she said she was nervous, since she had never appeared on television before.

Pierre Cateriano keeps his social networks active, where he shares part of his daily life. Photo: Pierre Cateriano/Instagram

The passion of Pierre Cateriano

Although little or nothing is known about the young man, he constantly shares moments of his life through social networks, especially on Instagram. On this platform he not only uploads images of trips or experiences that he lives with Valeria, but he uses it as a diary in which he expresses his deepest feelings and the hobbies he has, such as cooking.

“ They say we all have passions. One of them is cooking. and I especially enjoy it because Vale loves that I make her happy with my new inventions”, was what she wrote in one of her publications. Thus, with short videos, she shows the entire process of the dishes that he prepares.

Pierre Cateriano on Instagram

With more than 82,000 followers on Instagram, Pierre Cateriano he prefers to keep his professional occupation in suspense. Due to the large number of users who are aware of his activities on said platform, it might seem that the young man is engaged in social networks, but this is not confirmed.

In addition to the recipes he prepares in the company of his fiancee or friends, Pierre is a lover of travel and social help. This has been made clear through the highlights of his stories, where he makes a call for reflection to help not only people, but also animals and the environment .

Pierre Cateriano reflects on social networks about wildlife. Photo: Pierre Cateriano/Instagram

How did Pierre Cateriano and Valeria Piazza meet?

In an interview for América TV, the model was encouraged to reveal details of how she met her fiancé. According to her statements, they coincided as students at the same university at the age of 20. However, she said that the connection between the two is so great that she feels that her bond is lifelong.

Similarly, Pierre took the opportunity to say that, during his university days, he always gave her help with group work because Valeria did not have much free time due to the different work commitments she had. Still, they stayed together for the rest of their studies and graduated at the same time.

“In college, I remember that we studied early and each of us worked in a different office in the afternoons. I arrived mashed up, but she, at that time, was preparing to leave her for her second job at some corporate event, ”was part of the romantic message that he dedicated to her girlfriend after celebrating 10 years together.

When did they get engaged?

In the midst of the health crisis that the country has gone through in recent years, in October 2021, Valeria Piazza announced that she had become engaged to her boyfriend Pierre Cateriano.

Everything happened when the actress also visited the house of her friend Ivana Yturbe to learn about her culinary skills at the gates of the arrival of her baby Almudena. It was there that the former reality girl asked the former beauty queen to share the live scoop for all her followers.

Between laughs of nervousness, the ex-Miss Peru gave authorization for Ytube to reveal: “Valeria is marrying us guys!” she expressed excitedly.