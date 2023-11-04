Who is Pierpaolo Spollon, the Blanca actor guest on Dancing with the Stars 2023

Who is Pierpaolo Spollon, the Blanca actor guest on Dancing with the Stars 2023 in the November 4th episode? Pierpaolo Spollon (Padua, 10 February 1989) is an Italian actor known to the general public for his portrayal of Marco Allevi in ​​the television series L’allieva, Riccardo Bonvegna in Doc – nelle tue mani, Nanni/Sebastiano Russo in Blanca and Emiliano Stiffi in God help us.

Pierpaolo Spollon is the son of a police commissioner and a civilian army employee. He attended scientific high school in the city of Padua and through school he approached the world of cinema by taking part in an audition for the film The Right Distance by director Carlo Mazzacurati. He doesn’t get the part, but he is noticed by the director Alex Infascelli who introduces him to the world of entertainment by choosing him for the TV miniseries Nel nome del male in the role of the young Matteo Baldassi. Upon reaching adulthood he moved to Rome where he worked as a waiter and studied with Gisella Burinato and Beatrice Bracco. In 2014 he undertook a three-year course of acting studies at the Experimental Cinematography Center in Rome.

Pierpaolo Spollon’s film debut came in 2010 with the interpretation of Stefano in the film Terraferma, by Emanuele Crialese, while his television debut came a year later with his entry into the cast of the television series Una grande famiglia broadcast on Rai 1, where he plays Pierluigi Balanzoni. In 2013 he starred in the film Leoni by Pietro Parolin with Neri Marcorè and Piera Degli Esposti, where he played the role of Martino. In 2015 he returned to the screen as the protagonist in the film The Sweet Art of Existing directed by Pietro Reggiani. In the same year he joined the cast of the Rai 1 television series L’allieva with Alessandra Mastronardi and Lino Guanciale, where he plays the role of Marco Allevi. Two years later he worked again alongside Lino Guanciale in the detective-fantasy series La porta rossa, broadcast on Rai 2, in the role of Filip Vesna. Subsequently he became part of the main cast of the television series Doc – In your hands, alongside Luca Argentero and Matilde Gioli. He also takes part in another TV series, also on Rai 1, Che Dio ciai, starting from the sixth season broadcast in 2021, in the role of Emiliano Stiffi, alongside Elena Sofia Ricci, Gianmarco Saurino and Valeria Fabrizi. In the same year he played the role of Agent Polito in Vite in fuga, a television series directed by Luca Ribuoli. Finally, in 2021 he took part in his first international production playing Michelangelo Buonarroti in the fiction Leonardo starring Aidan Turner and alongside Maria Chiara Giannetta and Giuseppe Zeno in the TV series Blanca, playing the role of Nanni/Sebastiano.

Private life

But is Pierpaolo Spollon married? Does he have children? The actor is very secretive about his private life. We don’t know if he is married or not. However, we know that he has two children. “In Padua they knew it and respected my discretion, I was afraid of giving my children to food, I protected them. Then, if one day they want to be photographed, be on social media, they will decide”, his words to La Repubblica. “Orlando, the big one, is four and a half years old. Once I said to someone who complimented me: “I’ll come as soon as I can, I have a son.” He replied: “It’s not possible, it’s not written on the web”. I filmed in Rome and ran home to see him for even a few hours. Then one night I was very tired, he was crying, I picked him up and he was slipping. I felt pure terror.”