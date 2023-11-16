“It may seem presumptuous, but I realize that in difficult situations I rise to the challenge.” The motto that Pedro Sanchez published in his ‘Manual de Resistencia’ is once again confirmed as true, on the day in which the leader of the PSOE gained confidence in Parliament by obtaining 179 votes in favor and 171 against. A result that was not achieved by the popular leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who emerged from the polls on July 23rd victorious but without a majority. Confidence in Sanchez was obtained thanks to the agreements reached with the Catalan independence parties Junts and ERC (Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya), with the Basques of the PNV. The sole representative of the Canary Islands Coalition also voted in favor of the progressive Psoe-Sumar government, having last month voted in favor of the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, in his failed attempt to form a government.

The most complex agreement was the one signed by the leader of the PSOE with the Junts party, led by the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, triggering protests in the streets by the PP and Vox. The agreement with the separatist leader, who lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium after the failed 2017 Catalan independence referendum, includes a bill to grant amnesty for people involved in the Catalan independence movement over the past 10 years.

As he wrote in his 2019 book – a year after having managed, with the first motion of no confidence in the history of modern Spain, to oust the popular Mariano Rajoy and thus become prime minister – the 51-year-old socialist leader has demonstrated several times that he knows how to play gamble and win bets that seemed impossible. Even when, after the electoral defeat in the local elections last May, he called early elections for 23 July – in the midst of a scorching summer and the Spanish presidency of the EU had just begun -, betting against the predictions that he would be defeated .

In his career ‘Pedro El guapo’Pedro the handsome as he is called in Spain, he has shown that he knows how to bet against everything even within the Socialist Party who in 2016 had ousted him as leader because he had refused to support Rajoy’s return to office after the two elections which ended without a majority. But a few months later, again against all odds, Sanchez won the Socialist Party primaries and started the path that, in just over a year, through the support of Podemos, would lead him to Moncloa in June 2018. , with a move that El Pais then described as an “unexpected survivor”.

Winner of the 2019 elections, Sanchez in recent years he carried out an entirely left-oriented program – also thanks to the push of its ally Podemos which has now joined Sumar’s coalition – with reforms of labor laws, an increase in the minimum wage and subsidies for low-income families. Also important are the laws for the protection of women, in particular the law ‘only yes es si’ (only yes’ means yes) against sexual violence and feminicides, and the law for free gender self-determination, the so-called ‘Ley Trans’ .

And even today, after receiving the new assignment, he promised that one of the pillars of the “progressive coalition government” he intends to form will be “social progress”.

From an economic point of view, Sanchez went to the polls with an economy that is growing more than the majority of the other partners, with inflation falling to 2%, even if, on the other hand, unemployment remains the highest in Europe, at 12.7%. And claiming a greater weight than Spain “at an international and European level”, aided by the fact that Sanchez then enjoys an international prestige greater than that of many of his predecessorsalso thanks to the fact that he is the first Spanish prime minister ‘fluent’ in English.

And if in the electoral campaign Popular and Vox accused him in every way of having betrayed Spanish values, a policy for which they coined the derogatory term ‘Sanchism’, for his opening up to Catalan independentists and Basque nationalists, Sanchez claimed this policy of reconciliation between “the peoples of Spain”. The amnesty, Sanchez underlined yesterday, “will not be an attack on the Constitution of ’78, but quite the opposite, it will be a demonstration of its strength and value. This amnesty will benefit many people, political leaders whose ideas I do not share and whose actions I reject – he said with a reference to the Catalan independence leaders – but at the same time it will help hundreds of citizens who were arrested, including national and Mossos agents who suffered the consequences of a political crisis of which no one can feel proud.”

Born in Madrid in 1972, Sanchez joined the socialist party in 1993, after his degree and doctorate he worked in the European Parliament and in 1999 he was chief of staff of the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina during the war in Kosovo. Elected deputy in 2009, in 2011, having lost his seat, he returned to the academic world. Then in 2013 the new election to Parliament and the following year the first election as leader of the PSOE. Since 2006 he has been married to Begona Gomez and the couple has two daughters, Ainhoa ​​and Carlota.