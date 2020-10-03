Who is the holy puniya?

Pavitra Punia is an actress and model by profession. In the year 2009, he made a small screen appearance on TV with ‘Splitsvilla 3’. His bold avatar raised the screen’s mercury. Shows like ‘Love You Zindagi’, ‘Naagin 3’ and ‘Kavach’ were seen. What is the real name of holy punia?

The real name of Pavitra Punia is Neha Singh. When was the holy born and where does she live?

Pavitra Punia may have been born in Baghpat district of UP, but she was raised in Delhi. Pavitra was born on 22 August 1988. Who are there in the family of holy?

Pavitra’s family has a brother besides his parents, named Anurag Singh. How was the childhood of the holy man?

The childhood of Holy Punia was spent in education. He did schooling in Rohini area of ​​Delhi. She wanted to become an IPS officer. For this, he also prepared for UPSC for one and a half years. Apart from this, he also has a diploma in hospitality. How did holy get popularity?

Pavitra Punia started modeling while doing diploma in hospitality. Participated in ‘Splitsvilla 3’ in 2009. His bold avatar brought him into the limelight overnight. After this, in 2010, he made an acting debut in TV with ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parai’. He then got Siddharth Shukla’s opposite in the first lead role ‘Love You Zindagi’. In ‘Naagin 3’, Pavitra played the role of Paulmy Roy. What type of Holy Punia rolls?

Pavitra Punia has done all kinds of roles on TV in the journey so far. She has romanced with Siddharth Shukla. In ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’, she has played the lead negative role. He has also been heavily cast in the role of ‘witch’ on TV. Pavitra is one of the favorite vamps of TV these days. In which show did Pavitra last work?

Pavitra Punia last appeared in the children’s populace show ‘Balveer Returns’ on TV. In this too, he played the character of Villain. She appeared in the role of ‘Queen Timnasa’. What is the relationship between Pavitra Punia and Siddharth Shukla?

Pavitra Punia was in the news for sometime due to dating Siddharth Shukla. She also romanced with Siddharth in ‘Love You Zindagi’ on screen. What is the relationship between holy punia and paras chhabra?

During the year 2009, ‘Splitsvilla 3’, Pavitra Punia was dating the contestant Paras Chhabra of the show itself. What is holy punia’s Instagram id and how many followers are there?

Pavitra’s address on Instagram is @pavitrapunia_. He has 474k followers till the time of writing the news. In which TV shows has Pavitra Punia worked?

Pavitra Punia has been seen in these 20 TV serials and shows so far – Splitsvilla 3, Geet- Hui Sabse Parai, Ji Le Ye Pal, Love You Zindagi, Sanvare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hoga Juda Na Hum, Welcome – Baazi Atithi Nawaji Ki , Box Cricket League-1, Fear Everyone, Box Cricket League-2, Kavach… With Black Powers, Ganga, In-law Simar Ka, Box Cricket League-3, Kaliran, Roop Mardi, Naagin 3, Witch, Box Cricket League-4, Balveer Returns.

Entertainment’s overdose on TV in the year 2020, Bigg Boss 14 starts on Saturday, October 3. While fans are excited, there is a lot of discussion about contestants taking entry in Bigg Boss house. Holy punia is also coming to make the show crazy with her glamorous acts. While Pavitra is a well-known TV actress and model, she also has a test that she is an ex-girlfriend of Paras Chhabra. There is no shortage of lovers of the hot avatar of the Holy One. In such a situation, what will she show next, it will be known in the next few weeks. The rest, who are the holy ones, where have they come from and what will they do?