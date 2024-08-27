Russian Pavel Durov, 39, creator of Telegram, was arrested over the weekend in France upon arriving at a private airport near Paris.

On Monday (26), the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the French capital said in a statement that Durov was arrested in the context of a judicial investigation opened against “an unidentified person”, initiated by the prosecution’s cybercrimes unit on July 8.

The statement clarifies that the investigation concerns 12 charges, including complicity in crimes such as managing an online platform to enable illicit transactions; possession, distribution, offering or making available of pornographic images of minors; fraud; and acquisition, transportation, possession, offering or sale of drugs, in addition to money laundering and refusal to hand over, at the request of the competent authorities, information or documents necessary for the performance and operation of interceptions permitted by law, among others. The platform claims that it complies with European Union laws.

The self-proclaimed libertarian Russian entrepreneur was born in St. Petersburg (then Leningrad) in October 1984, when the Soviet Union still existed. When he was four years old, his family moved to Italy, but returned to Russia after the end of communism.

He graduated from St. Petersburg State University and in 2006 launched VK, a social network that has come to be called the Facebook of Russia.

In April 2014, Durov posted on VK orders he had received to hand over to the Russian Federal Security Service the personal data of Ukrainian protesters demanding the ouster of pro-Kremlin President Viktor Yanukovych and to block the profile of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He refused, and a few days later he was fired as CEO of VK.

Durov said he disobeyed the orders because they would represent “a betrayal of our Ukrainian users.” “After that, I was fired from the company I founded and was forced to leave Russia. I lost my company and my home, but I would do it all over again – without hesitation,” said the businessman, who, during the protests against dictator Vladimir Putin between 2011 and 2013, had already refused to block profiles of users critical of the Kremlin.

The operational center of Telegram, a messaging app that is also used as a social network and which, like VK, was founded together with Durov’s brother, Nikolai, is located in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The Kremlin attempted to ban Telegram in Russia in 2018, but backed down in 2020. The communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said in a statement at the time that it had dropped the ban “in agreement with the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office” because Durov had shown himself “ready” to cooperate in combating terrorism and extremism on the platform.

Today, the app is used without restrictions in the country. It is not known for sure whether there was an agreement with Putin, but Telegram is widely used by Russian authorities, who expressed support for Durov after his arrest.

Russian lawmakers have called for his release and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Russian Embassy in Paris was committed to helping the businessman with his problems with the French justice system.

Durov claims to be the biological father of more than a hundred people

Accused in the past of allowing crimes committed via Telegram (exactly what the French prosecutors are now accusing him of), Durov often claims that his app is simply the most secure messaging app – which includes protection against the state.

“You can’t make it secure from criminals and open to governments,” he said in a 2016 interview with CNN. “Either it’s secure or it’s not.”

A vegetarian who also says he does not consume alcohol, recreational drugs or caffeine, Durov has a net worth of US$9.15 billion, according to data from Bloomberg, and in July of this year revealed a curious piece of personal information: he said he had been informed that he was the father of more than one hundred biological children.

“How is this possible for a guy who has never been married and prefers to live alone?” he wrote on Telegram. He said that 15 years ago a couple of friends who were unable to have children asked him to donate his sperm. At the clinic, Durov said, the director told him that there was a shortage of “high-quality donor material,” which prompted him to become a frequent donor.

“Fast forward to 2024, and my donations have helped over 100 couples in 12 countries have children. And many years after I stopped donating, at least one IVF clinic still has my frozen sperm available for anonymous use by families wanting to have children,” said Durov, who said he plans to make his genetic code public so that his biological children “can find each other more easily.”