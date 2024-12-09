Patrick Dempsey is one of those actors who, despite having a extensive professional careerare known especially for one role. The American has been in charge of giving life to the neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd in the series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for 11 seasons.

The interpreter, 58 yearshas also appeared in movies such as ‘You Can’t Buy My Love’ (1987), ‘Burst’ (1995), ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ (2002), ‘Enchanted’ (2007), ‘Made of Honor’ (2008), ‘Valentine’s Day’ (2010) or ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’ (2011).

Patrick Dempsey’s life has revolved mostly around the cameras. And his talent and elegance It has conquered millions of fans for two decades. Despite not being at his highest peak of success, the artist continues working. This Monday December 9 come as guest to ‘El Hormiguero’ to talk about their next challenges and have a great time with Pablo Motos.

Your juggling skills

Patrick Dempsey is the son of Amanda Caisson, a school secretary, and William A. Dempsey, an insurance salesman. The American had a most normal childhood and it was not until later that he began to be interested in acting. In fact, in an interview for Vanity Fair he acknowledges that he ended up in this world “by chance” and “to make money”.









What he liked at that time was juggling. He even signed up for a national competition, where he managed to come in second position. Also he was good at skiinga sport that he continues to enjoy today, and obtained several titles in that discipline during his youth.

He was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of 12.

Patrick Dempsey was not doing well at school. To the 12 yearsAfter several tests, he was diagnosed with dyslexia. The interpreter acknowledges to the press that «written words have always been mountains to climb».

This not only affected him at school, it has also been a problem in practicing his profession. «Studying for a film or a series reopens that scar. It’s like ripping off the scab. Acting is painful for me», he is sincere.

His two professions

Although we know that Patrick Dempsey is dedicated to acting, the truth is that he has a second profession. The American is a faithful lover of motorsports, although his love for cars goes beyond a simple hobby.

From 2004 to 2025, the actor has participated in several important races such as 24 Hours of Le Mans. Despite this great passion, Dempsey says it is a huge “sacrifice.” «I lost time that I could have spent with my wife and children.. “I didn’t want to subject them to more anguish and fear,” he laments.

A divorce and his current wife

People magazine awarded Patrick Depsey the title of ‘The sexiest man alive on the planet’ in 2023. And the American has always raised passions.

In 1987 he filmed the film ‘In the Mood’ with the actress Rocky Parker. A spark arose between them and they got married. Seven years later, In 1994, they divorced.

After this hard bump, Patrick Depsey fell in love again. In 1999 he passed through the altar again, but this time with the help of the makeup artist. Jillian Fink. Their relationship has not been a bed of roses, since in 2015 they announced their separation. However, they have reconciled today. they have been together for 25 years. «Life would not be the same without you, your vision, your kindness, your compassion, your love, your sensuality, your intelligence, your warmth, your friendship, your wisdom. The love of my lifeI am truly grateful for everything you do and who you are. You are an incredible mother, wife, friend and partner.», the interpreter wrote on Instagram on July 31 for his anniversary.

three children

The story of Patrick Dempsey and Jillian has not been perfect, but they can boast of having formed a nice family. Have three children in common.

Talula22 years old, has participated in some campaigns as a model and has a special interest in baking. Later came the twins, Sullivan and Darbywho are now 17 years old. They are both still discovering what they want to do, although Patrick has indicated on occasion that he is trying to get them to choose another job away from film and entertainment, since it is very hard and complicated.