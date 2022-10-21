A hostess of Venezuelan origin has become very popular in Lima thanks to her performances in the pichangas of different neighborhoods. Thanks to her charisma and beauty, she has become the favorite figure in soccer championships.

Learn more about the young foreigner below and how she has become so well known in soccer tournaments.

Pashi, the most popular Venezuelan hostess of the moment

Pashi is known as the ‘headliner’ in the modeling world. For a year and a half, the young Venezuelan has become the most requested hostess of the championships.

The young Venezuelan hostess in all kinds of events. Photo: Pashi/TikTok

In her TikTok account, she has more than 143,000 followers, in which she also publishes moments of her participation as a hostess in sporting events, in which it is seen that the “ball players” are quite fond of her.

On the other hand, he also shares that he is dedicated to sponsoring brands and other types of events that are not necessarily related to the ‘king sport’.

Tula Rodríguez is surprised by the beauty of Pashi

In a recent edition of the program “On everyone’s lips”, Pashi appeared and dazzled the set. So much was the surprise that even Tula Rodríguez was shocked by her exuberant figure.

Pashi on the set of “On everyone’s lips”. Photo: Capture America

“There is no place, soccer game, championship, where Pashi is not the star,” Rodríguez said.

She also stressed that they usually hire her at the pichangas to give prizes to the winning soccer players. “He handed out the cups, I’m at all the matches in Lima and they call me ‘the hostess of the little football’ or they also call me ‘Pashi, Pashi, the little one,'” said the Venezuelan.