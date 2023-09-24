Who is Paolo Pizzo, the fencer whose story is told in the film The Winning Shot

Paolo Pizzo is the athlete and fencer whose true story is told in the TV film The Winning Shot, broadcast on Rai 1 this evening, 24 September 2023. But who is Paolo Pizzo, played in the film by Alessio Vassallo? “Illness makes you feel ugly, different from others. Anger helped me overcome the problem. You shouldn’t be ashamed of being sick,” said the athlete, who went on to win the world champion title twice and the silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.

Not only a great athlete, but also a person who suffered and fought. In fact, as a child, Paolo Pizzo defeated a brain tumor: an exemplary story of sport and redemption, tenacity and determination. The film aims to underline the strength and social importance of sport, making use of a backdrop of excellence, a Sicily narrated in a value-based way, through the story of the Pizzo family, a family of sportsmen linked to their territory.

The fencer was born in Catania on 4 April 1983 and is part of the Air Force. The Sicilian was introduced to fencing by his father Piero, his coach as well as fencer. Pizzo comes from an artistic family, as his grandfather Paolo was a swimmer, volleyball player and fencer. Grandma Liliana, on the other hand, was an excellent volleyball coach, as well as a swimming and discus throwing champion.

“My family – says Pizzo – taught me every day what it means to fight on the field. I am stubborn, convinced that I bring enormous values ​​that I am proud of and which, thanks to the film, will be able to reach all Italians. And when, three times, I saw it done, I thought I wouldn’t be emotional, but instead I cried my eyes out: it represented my definitive liberation, making me understand how shaky the tumor and the scalpel had left me.”

Since 2015, Pizzo has been married to Lavinia Bonesso, a former pentathlete who he asked for her hand on the stage during a competition. Paolo and Lavinia have two children, Elena and Nicole. At the age of thirteen he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. An opponent that Pizzo defeated after a long journey. His life is told in the book “La Stoccata Vincente”, published by Sperling & Kupfer and written together with Maurizio Nicita. A volume from which the film broadcast on Rai 1 was based.

In 2010 the Italian took second place at the Italian Championships in Syracuse, where she won silver in the individual épée. Pizzo achieved a very important result in 2011, as he won the gold medal in épée at the Fencing World Championships. A huge satisfaction for the Sicilian, who triumphed in his native Catania. The following year, Paolo Pizzo achieved the same medal at the Italian championships in Bologna. In the same edition, the Sicilian won the silver medal in the team discipline also relating to the sword.

It was in 2012 that the Sicilian participated in the Olympics for the first time, where, however, he stopped in the quarter-finals in the individual. A result certainly different from that of Rio 2016, where Pizzo won the silver medal in the team event. Pizzo’s Palmares also includes another gold medal, won at the 2017 World Championships in Leipzig. Previously, in 2017, Pizzo also obtained the silver medal at the European Championships in Tbilisi in the individual épée. The blue achieved the same result in 2014 in Strasbourg. Two years later, however, Pizzo won silver in the team épée at the European Championships in Torun. Today Paolo Pizzo is part of the CONI National Council.