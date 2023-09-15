Who is Paolo Masella, Big Brother contestant: age, years, girlfriend, private life, work, career, Instagram, butcher

Paolo Masella is one of the Big Brother contestants. The competitor nip is a Roman butcher who doesn’t have social media. In recent days he has been the protagonist of some sentences against Napoli and Alex Schwazer which have caused a lot of discussion. A real Roman, his parents are divorced and Paolo grew up under the protective wing of a mother to whom he is very close.

He is single, he is a butcher and as mentioned he does not have social media or watch TV. Born in 1998, she is now 25 years old. In this period he left his beloved butcher’s shop, which he inherited from his grandfather. Paolo Masella gets up at 5 in the morning and works six days a week, with a passion for his profession that goes beyond the simple work routine. He loves travelling, he loves 90s music and his dream is to see the seven wonders of the world. He goes to the gym a lot and hangs out with friends. Will Paolo Masella also find love inside the Big Brother house?

As mentioned, one of his expressions caused controversy when he said that he doesn’t like Naples because “it has little cultural history”. Furthermore he said a bad joke about Schwazer, referring to doping.