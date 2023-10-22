Who is Paolo Carullo, Miriam Leone’s husband guest on Domenica In

Who is Paolo Carullo, Miriam Leone’s husband? The two got married in Sicily in September 2021. Paolo is a very discreet man, and in fact little is known about him. Just like Miriam Leone when it comes to his private life. Interviewed by Vanity Fair, the actress announced that she is pregnant. Originally from Caltagirone, Paolo Carullo, 43 years old, is a financial manager by profession, completely far from the world of entertainment. The two met for the first time at a party and got married in September 2021 in Scicli, Sicily, their homeland.

In 2006 Miriam Leone’s husband graduated in Economics and Finance in Milan and dedicated himself to the business world. Throughout his life, he also pursued his passion for music, so much so that he founded the band Apple Jack. “We met at a party. I found the only Sicilian in the party. We started talking about Sicily and from there we ended up at the altar,” said the actress.

The wedding took place on 18 September 2021 in Scicli, in the Sanctuary of Santa Maria La Nova. A celebration that took place almost in great secrecy. Miriam Leone recently announced that she is pregnant for the first time. Soon she and her husband Paolo Carullo will become parents for the first time. In a long interview with Vanity Fair, the actress tells how she discovered it: “I had this belly, never seen before. But above all, it had been a while since everything people told me had touched me much, in constant bliss. Strange, very strange.” “I’m happy to have the opportunity to meet this new Miriam, but I still think it’s not the fulfillment of a lifetime,” said her future mother.