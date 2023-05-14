Who is Paola Massari, the ex-wife of Claudio Baglioni guest on Domenica In

Who is Paola Massari, Claudio Baglioni’s ex-wife who will be a guest on Domenica In today? Paola Massari (Rome, March 3, 1955) is an Italian singer-songwriter. Her career is linked to that of Claudio Baglioni, whom she met and married when the singer-songwriter was starting to get noticed in the world of pop music, and has been defined as Baglioni’s muse.

The singer graduated from the Higher Institute of Cinematography and Television in Rome. You met Claudio Baglioni in 1971, at the Electronic Exhibition of the EUR, where you had visited with the school. In 1972 she made her debut as a singer in the song Battibecco which is part of the album Questo piccolo grande amore, containing the song of the same name which was awarded at the Sanremo Festival 1985 as “song of the century”. As she recalls during an interview, Claudio Baglioni chose her, the girl he had inspired the protagonist from the “fine shirt” of “This little big love” because the person who was supposed to sing a duet with him was not necessary to be a professional singer, but only one who could sing well, without being out of tune.

From that moment Paola Massari became part of Claudio Baglioni’s musical and working world. She marries Claudio Baglioni on 4 August 1973. Massari collaborates with Baglioni in the conception and realization of the graphic proposals for the album covers, in the recording of the choirs, in the organization of the concerts and personally chooses the collaborators. In 2008 the couple officially divorced, but the separation dates back several years earlier.

“I still love Claudio very much, an infinite good that will last forever,” Claudio Baglioni’s ex-wife, Paola Massari, told DiPiù. “I’m sure Claudio also has great feelings for me. That’s why I’m sorry that over the years he has let our friendship get lost until it almost dissolved. Our love story didn’t deserve to be lost in oblivion.”

Then, the muse of ‘This little big love’ added: “Until a few years ago we had a relationship of familiarity and trust that I considered inevitable. That good didn’t take anything away from anyone. Then, little by little, it vanished, without my having wanted it and now the present is orphaned of that good”. Finally she concluded: “It’s not what we deserved and above all it’s not what an important story like ours deserved. It is sad and incomprehensible for me to live in the absence of the most dear and significant person to me, together with my son and my family“. Today the woman is single while Baglioni has been linked for several years now to the manager Rossella Barattolo.