The weekly Diva e Donna has published some shots of the new leader of the Democratic Party in the company of her partner

Editorial board

Brown hair and eyes, black coat with a simple and elegant line and the dog of the new leader of the Democratic Party on a leash. The weekly Diva and Woman published some “stolen” shots, between Livorno and Florence (at least according to what was written by the same weekly) of a girl later filmed while she was sitting in the car next to the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein.

who is Elly Schlein’s girlfriend — The magazine defines the mysterious woman as Elly Schlein’s “friend of the heart”, letting readers understand that the one “pinched” next to the dem leader would be precisely Schlein’s partnerwhich it seems to be called Paola. According to reports from the weekly, the woman and the secretary of the Democratic Party would be enter the Florence station separately, just so as not to be seen together. The magazine also reveals that the two women would then travel together on the train to Bolognataking place in two different carriages. See also The times that Lyon has conquered Europe

the public coming out — Daria Bignardi’s TV guest on Nove Elly Schlein, at the time vice president of Emilia-Romagna, had spoken about her sentimental situation, however making a premise: “I am very private about my personal life, but I am making an exception”. Schlein had told Bignardi that he had been in various relationships and had “loved many men and loved many women.” Furthermore, on that very occasion, by coming out, she had later revealed that she was bisexual: “Right now I’m with a girl and I’m happy as long as she tolerates me“. The new leader of the Democratic Party, however, he never wanted to reveal the name of his partner.

the life of ELLY SCHLEIN — Elena Ethel Schlein was born in 1985 in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland: her father is an American political scientist, her mother is a jurist, daughter of Agostino Viviani, anti-fascist lawyer and senator of the Socialist Party in the 1970s. After high school, Schlein moved to Bologna, where she is now law graduate with a thesis on foreign people detained in Italian prisons. Before dedicating yourself to active politics in Italy, you participated, as a volunteer, in the two campaigns that led to the election of Barack Obama as president of the United States. Elly Schlein is also one great lover of cinema, video games and music: plays the guitar and assiduously follows the Sanremo Festival. See also The best 10 goals of Ángel Di María in his career