There has been a lot of discussion on social media about who he is. Godfather Toys singer of corridos tumbados who was allegedly shot in Culiacán, Sinaloa along with his father, generating tremendous commotion among his fans who want to know the state of health of the singer whose current condition is unknown.

For those who did not know Godfather Toys, his real name is Samuel Ibarra Aispuro Born in Arizona but he went to Culiacán a long time ago and became famous not only for having a privileged voice, but for his great friendship with Markitos Toys with whom he began dating in several of his videos, but also decided to try his luck in the music industry where he caused a total stir for his way of singing corridos tumbados.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

On his Instagram account Godfather Toys He has more than a million followers although his account is not yet verified, but that is not an impediment for him to continue sharing content on his networks where he not only shares some scenes from the music videos he has made, but also part of his life. to interact with other influencers.

Until now, fans of the singer and influencer continue to ask everywhere about the state of health of Padrinito Toys, which has generated reactions of all kinds, in addition to hypothesizing why the attack that has caused a stir in the world could have occurred. of social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Markitos Toys, a friend of the singer, has not commented on the matter as many fans have gone to his Instagram account to find out if he has not commented on the attack where his father would have been accompanying him when the mishap happened.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp