Who is Pacific September (Pago), the ex-husband of Miriana Trevisan guest on Today is another day

Who is Pacific September (Pago), the ex-husband of Miriana Trevisan guest on Today is another day? On 14 June 2003 Miriana Trevisan married the singer Pacifico Settembre (aka Pago), with whom she had a son. The song I talk about you by Pago is dedicated to his wife. In 2006 the couple separated, only to get back together in 2008. In January 2013, however, Miriana Trevisan announced the separation from her husband. Now the showgirl, according to rumors, would be with Eddy Siniscalchi, ex of Valeria Marini. The singer, on the other hand, was romantically linked to Serena Enardu, former tronista of Men and women. But let’s see who Pago is, Mariana Trevisan’s ex-husband.

Pago, pseudonym of Pacifico Settembre (August 30, 1971), is a singer. Of Neapolitan origins, he was born in Quartu Sant’Elena in the province of Cagliari, after various experiences with the first band, the “New Rose”, and after some experiences as a street artist, he decides to leave his island in search of fortune . He travels around Italy, starting from Naples and settling in Milan. After many live performances alone, he joins the cover-band “Super’Up”, which allows him to perform over 200 dates a year.

In 2005, after many auditions sent, he obtained a contract with Carosello Records and Warner Music Italy. His first single I talk about you is released, which, in addition to being the soundtrack to an advertising spot, becomes one of the summer’s catchphrases. After a promotional tour that touches radio and television, she has the opportunity to perform at the Festivalbar 2005. In October of the same year, the single Never change is released. The following year she participated, winning, in the third edition of the reality show Music Farm, hosted by Simona Ventura on Rai 2. After this experience, she released her first album, which bears her name Pacific September, anticipated by the single Wish you were my.

In 2008 Pago, Miriana Trevisan’s ex-husband, released the single Love my love, The video clip of the song was filmed in Las Vegas. A year later she released her second album Aria di settembre, anticipated by the release of her cover Un’estate fa, sung in tandem with Franco Califano. In 2010 the new single is still a cover, this time bearing the signature of Stevie Wonder, A Place in the Sun, brought to success by Dino in the sixties with the Italian version entitled Il sole è di tutti. In July 2012 he released the new single In eternal.