A face that will remain in history. A withering shot in the mouth of the arch that unified gorges beyond the Andes. A savior who came from Córdoba and who today kept Colo Colo in the first division and prevented its first ever descent, after the triumph of the albos over the University of Concepción.

His name is Pablo Solari and all of Chile talks about him: “95 years on the back of a 19-year-old boy,” says La Tercera. Pablo Solari saved Colo Colo “, continues El Comercio.” You have to make him a contract for life “, ask others more excited.

If life were a movie, the Wednesday afternoon in Talca would qualify for the final scene. A look at the sky and a furious hug. Pablo Solari went from being the kid who would reinforce the youth of the Cacique to the hero of the honor squad. He did it with good football, taking advantage of every income from the bank and the poor performance of a compatriot: Nicolás Blandi.

Solari is 19 years old. He was born in Villa Mercedes and was already talking about as a youth in the club controlled by Grupo Pachuca. In fact, he was one of those summoned by Esteban Solari for the Sub 20 who played the Alculdia tournament. There he scored a goal against the Mauritanian team.

Solari celebrates a goal against Universidad de Concepción. Photo: AFP

Without making his first debut, Solari’s talent caught the attention of Walter Lemma, Gustavo Quinteros’ technical assistant in the Chilean team. The Cacique was actively looking for a reinforcement to replace the injured Marcos Bolados. Thus, on November 22 it was presented in Chile. “Pablo Solari is not a reinforcement, he is a young player for the future. The reinforcements that we wanted to bring could not come“, Quinteros said on that occasion.

It was clear that for the Chilean leadership the player trained in Córdoba was a project for the future. Nevertheless, that future seemed to come abruptly ahead, as the team became more and more committed to the relegation option. Meanwhile, Pablo didn’t even have a home of his own in Chile. Like any youth of the club he slept in the team residence: the Alba House.

Solari marked by Leandro Díaz in the defining match. AFP photo

His debut came just two weeks after his arrival in the country. In the match against Huachipato he replaced Matías Fernández and played 28 minutes. “He looks like Marcelo Barticcioto”Said the fans of the Chilean team on social networks, alluding to one of the greatest idols and champion of America with the institution. His game glued to the band and his constant intention to face the rival were a true balm for the followers of the “popular” among the bad campaign they had.

The poor performance of Nicolás Blandi, which ended with his dismissal from the club as of this Thursday, gave him the opportunity to make his debut as a starter in first. And so today came. A day with the weight of history. The first time that Colo Colo could descend in Chile. Solari was undaunted.

The ambidextrous winger took a ball down the right side of the court and faced. He took out two and shot point blank. Shouts and hugs in bars, applause on the balconies of the departments of the capital and their consecrating minute. The one from Villa Mercedes uncovered a pressure cooker and his solitary goal – his first as a first-rate footballer – saved Colo Colo from the hell of the paddocks.

Saved: Colo Colo players “crush” the savior Solari.

The Chilean leadership, aware of the “rough diamond” in its hands, had already secured an extension of its loan a few weeks ago until the end of 2021. And the operation does not stop there. Chileans have the option of buying 50% of the player’s pass to Talleres for $ 750,000.

If Solari continues to win, both on the court and in the affections of the fans, his destiny seems to be linked to the Cacique, a team that would not hesitate to make use of his purchase option and definitively link him to the institution. A dream story that seems like years old but only happened in 3 months.