Until a few weeks ago, the name of Pablo Hasél it was practically unknown in Spain. But in recent days he has become a protagonist and appeared in the headlines of the news not only in his country but in much of the world. The controversial imprisonment of this Catalan rapper unleashed a violent wave of protests and a crisis in the Pedro Sánchez government. And it fueled the debate on the limits of freedom of expression.

Provocative, defiant, sympathizer of the independence movement in Catalonia, Pablo Rivadulla Duró – as it appears in his document -, 32, resisted arrest until the last moment, from which he could not escape on Tuesday, when he took refuge in the headquarters of the University of Lleida, with dozens of followers.

Sentenced to nine months in prison for crimes such as extolling terrorism and insults against the Crown For some tweets published between 2014 and 2016, Hasél had until Friday, February 12 to turn himself in. And he had clearly warned that he would not yield.

“They will never stop us, they will not bend us!” Hasél shouted with his fist raised as the police escorted him out of the University of Lleida, in this Catalan city located 150 kilometers from Barcelona. “Death to the fascist state,” he yelled before getting into the police vehicle, amid jeers from activists.

The protests against the arrest of Pablo Hasél were repeated this Friday in Barcelona, ​​for the fourth consecutive night. Forum: AP

As Barcelona, ​​Madrid and other cities across Spain this week blazed in protests and clashes with police in rejection of Hasél’s arrest, the rapper gained international fame.

His stage name was taken from a story he read as a teenager. “There was a character, a guerrilla who executed a monarchy. I don’t remember the full name, but one part was Hasél. I kept it, ”he explained to the Catalonia newspaper.

“I wanted to be in that trench of revolutionary art,” he explained in an interview in 2014, after a first sentence of two years in prison for glorifying terrorism, for songs where he called for the death of the royal family or extolled responsible extreme groups of violent actions. On that occasion, however, he was saved from bars for not having a criminal record.

In the tweets for which he was now convicted, he not only lashed out at the monarchy. For example, he called the police forces “shit mercenaries” and accused them of torturing and murdering protesters and immigrants.

A sympathizer of the Catalan independence movement, Hasél was also accused of aggression and obstruction of justice. In total, he has four convictions and a fifth case still open, as he recalled The newspaper, of Catalonia.

Hasél has caused controversy and annoyed authorities in the last decade. In his insults to the monarchy, he described the emeritus king Juan Carlos I like a mobster who plunders the Spanish kingdom.

In tweets, he referred to a deceased member of the Basque terrorist group ETA as if he had been exterminated by the “torture state. ” In other songs, he praised other terrorist groups and defended bomb attacks against Spanish state television and against the Basque socialist politician. Patxi López.

Endurance

Days before the last arrest, this week, the rapper had said in an interview with the AFP agency that he would not turn himself in.

“They will have to come to kidnap me and it will also serve for the state to be portrayed for what it is: a false democracy,” he said defiantly.

While they jail for telling truths about the fascist monarchy, about fascist police brutality, about anti-fascist political prisoners … they allow this. All very clear, but if they don’t shoot us because they don’t need it, some don’t see fascism.https://t.co/HVhZdwJsl9 – Pablo Hasel (@PabloHasel) February 15, 2021

On Monday, faced with rumors of an imminent arrest, he barricaded himself in the rectory building of his hometown university along with dozens of young people who wanted to make his arrest more difficult.

The tweets that condemn him

The sentence for which to serve 9 months in prison and pay a fine of almost 30,000 euros is due to more than 60 messages published on Twitter between 2014 and 2016.

On his account, which at the time had more than 54,000 followers, the rapper pays tribute to members of Spanish armed groups, such as the GRAPO (First October Antifascist Resistance Groups), accused of a thousand violent actions between 1975 and 2003 in Spain, including 80 assassinations and attempted assassinations and several kidnappings. His tributes to the GRAPO earned him that first conviction in 2014.

In previous songs his tone was direct and brutal. “You think you are a great businessman smoking cigars, you fucking butt. I hope the GRAPO come back and bring you to your knees,” he sang in 2010.

In this terrorist state, very serious things like this happen every day and too many look the other way, perpetuating them with their complicity. https://t.co/7NMqcnS9Wh – Pablo Hasel (@PabloHasel) February 15, 2021

In his tweets, Hasél also accuses the Spanish security forces of torture and murder, using formulas such as “Nazi-onal police”.

“50 police officers wounded? These shitty mercenaries bite their tongues hitting hosts and say they’re wounded,” he tweeted in 2014.

“Civil Guard torturing or shooting immigrants? Democracy. Jokes about fascists? Apology for terrorism,” he added in another tweet.

New songs

Weeks before Hasél’s arrest, some 200 artists, including film director Pedro Almodóvar, actor Javier Bardem and singer-songwriter Joan Manuel Serrat, had signed a manifesto in his defense, amid a controversy over freedom of expression in Spain.

The support of a part of the universe of art and culture fueled their resistance. And on the same Friday the 12th, when the deadline to present himself to Justice expired, he published a new song, this time against King Felipe VI.

The four-minute theme starts with an intervention by the king in which he defends -this week- freedom of expression. Hásel dedicates it to the “so-called progressive government.” Then he blurts out an initial “hey tyrant” to Felipe and begins his rhymed diatribe, his “republican cry”, according to The newspaper. “I hate the oppressive reign, let your family eat from the container,” he insists.

The video with the new song has already gone viral on YouTube and the lyrics state that “this rap will sound like stones against Vox”, alluding to the far-right party that is advancing in the country and especially in Catalonia.

The rapper claims that he will never be “in prison of fear” and that his microphone “will continue to be uncomfortable.” In fact, Hasél calls “Franco’s sons” who have condemned him for “being frank.”

The center of Barcelona burned again on Friday night, in rejection of Hasél’s arrest. President Pedro Sánchez and much of his government condemned the violence in the protests. But the followers of Hasél do not give up and continue their fight in the streets and on social networks.