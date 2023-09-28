The novel ‘Perdóname’ arrived on TV in Peru on September 28 with multiple surprises, but, possibly, the greatest confusion was produced by its opening sequence. What happened in this one and why did it provoke such a reaction in viewers? More than one user on social networks confessed to having looked “like a clown” when these first scenes of the series in which they starred appeared on the screen. Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos for América TV.

What was the scene in ‘Forgive me’ that baffled the public?

‘Forgive me’ opened with the shocking death of Pablo Ferrada (Fernando Luque), which was announced on September 27, 2008 (time in fiction) as a last-minute news in the Sunday edition of ‘América Noticias’ throughout Peru. As reported in Michelle Alexander’s novel, the son of Alberto Ferradas (Roberto Moll), owner of the most important conglomerate in the country, had been found dead in his office. Although at first there was talk of suicide, the authorities quickly confirmed that he had been murdered and arrested the alleged culprit.

Pablo Ferrada (Fernando Luque) in the novel 'Forgive me'. Photo: Capture América TV

Why did Pablo Ferrada’s death in ‘Perdóname’ paralyze Peru?

It was all about a game between fiction and reality to surprise viewers, and boy did they succeed. As soon as the broadcast of chapter 314 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ ended due to the America TVOn September 27, the ‘América Noticias’ program appeared on screen announcing, at the last minute, the death of Pablo Ferrada.

Many of those connected to the broadcast did not have time to process that what they saw on screens was part of the novel by Del Barrio Producciones, mainly because the one who announced the news was Fernando Llanos, who works in real life as a journalist.

This, added to the fact that there was no credit or announcement indicating that it was fiction, made more than one believe that they were facing the tragic case of a real murder.