One of the biggest sports festivals has come to an end: the Qatar World Cup 2022. Prior to the soccer match between the teams of Argentina and Francewas carried out spectacular closing ceremonywith lots of music at the Lusail Stadium, located in the city of Lusail, Qatar (located on the north coast, 15 km from the center of the capital, Doha). One of the artists who was part of this great show was Puerto Rican singer Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosadobetter known in the music industry as ozuna.

The reggaeton player, 30 years old and originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, performed “Arhbo” alongside Congolese-French rapper Gimsone of the official songs of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. It should be noted that the video of said theme has more than 64 million views on FIFA’s YouTube channel.

We recommend you read:

What does “Arbo” mean? The title of the song is a Qatari colloquial term that translates as “welcome”, derived from the Arabic “marhaba”. According to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), this theme was created in order to lift the spirit and extol unity and solidarity. The reggaeton and trapper Ozunagave the “Latin flavor” to the closing ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“Today my people come here to celebrate, we are all going to stay until the end, say if you feel the love you want to give, like a wave that no one can stop. Very welcome, welcome, welcome home, very welcome, let’s go, come on”, says a part of the lyrics of “Arhbo”.

A few weeks ago, when the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022in an interview for the American magazine Billboard, stated regarding the song: “I think ‘welcome’, ‘welcome home’ says it all. Whatever journey everyone was on, it brought them here, to this moment and by that moment they are home, they say home is where the heart is, right? To all the people who come and all the people who, with all their hearts, want to come, we say: ‘welcome, welcome home ‘”.

We recommend you read:

Having participated in the soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatarhas undoubtedly represented a great achievement for the musical career of ozuna, who debuted in the industry in 2012 with the song “Imaginando”, drawing the attention of several major record companies. Likewise, her debut song gave rise to duets with Daddy Yankee and Anuel AA.

Although Ozuna’s musical style is primarily reggaeton and trap, he has collaborated with artists spanning a variety of genres, including reggae, bachata, and moombahton. He has sold an average of 15 million records, making him one of the best-selling Latin American music artists of all time. Five of his studio albums have topped the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.

One of his greatest hits has been “Taki Taki”, his collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Selena Gomez, as well as “Monotomía”, his duet with the Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira. Ozuna has been awarded many awards: two Latin Grammy, five Billboard Awards, 12 Billboard Latin Music Awards, four Guinness World Records and more. In 2019, the American magazine TIME included him in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world.