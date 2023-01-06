After the arrest of the son of one of the most influential drug traffickers in Latin America and Europe, many questions remain open, such as who is the mother of Ovidio Guzmán, also known as ‘El Ratón’.

In the early hours of this Thursday, the son of “El Chapo” was recaptured, who, allegedly, led the criminal group known as “Los Menores.”

Little is known about Griselda Natividad López Pérezwho in the mid-1980s married Joaquín Guzmán Loera, becoming the second wife of the drug trafficker.

As a result of that love, Ovidio, Griselda Guadalupe, Joaquín and Édgar Guzmán López were born. It should be remembered that the latter died on May 8, 2010 due to a settling of scores derived from the war between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Beltrán Leyva.

Fact for which Griselda gave an interview for the Sinaloa newspaper ‘Noroeste’, saying that she was tired of being linked to her children with her father’s businesses.

his arrest

In 2010, Karla Pérez Rojo, as Griselda is also called, was arrested in Culiacán, Mexico. Subsequently, they transferred her to the facilities of the Specialized Sub-Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation (SIEDO).

However, she was released under “reservation of the law” after giving her statement before the agent of the Federal Public Ministry.

According to information from the Mexican media ‘Noreste’, the investigations against him began because the amounts he had in the financial system would have exceeded the income reported to the Ministry of Finance.

Griselda was at an address located at Cerro de las Siete Gotas, number 752, Colinas de San Miguel subdivision, in Culiacán, Sinaloa, at the time of her arrest.

His whereabouts are currently unknown, as he is a fugitive from justice. Likewise, it is expected that he will be charged with crimes for drug trafficking, links to organized crime, money laundering and operations with resources of illicit origin.

El Universal (Mexico) / GDA