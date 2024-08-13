A new reinforcement has been confirmed for Club Tigres UANL, the feline team would have closed the incorporation of the Mexican left back Osvaldo Rodriguezfrom Club León, as confirmed by the journalist of Sports Multimedia, Willie Gonzalez.
In this way, the player will come to compete with Jesus Angulo and shore up the squad Veljko PaunovicThe player will join the group once his participation in the current competition in the United States is over.
Meanwhile, it will be this Tuesday, August 14 at 6:00 p.m. when the San Nicolás de los Garza team faces the New York City FC in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2024 from the Red Bull Arena.
The 27-year-old Mexican left-back emerged from the Club Pachuca youth system and was promoted to the first team in the summer of 2015. Just one year later he was sent to Club León, where he remained until recently for eight years.
Currently its market value is 2.50 million euros And despite his good performance, he has remained a low-profile player, since throughout his career he has only played one match with the Mexican national team.
He played 19 matches with the Tuzos first team, while with the Panzas Verdes he played 204 matches, where he scored six goals and provided 13 assists. In addition, he was part of three titles: two Liga MX and one Concacaf Champions Cup.
