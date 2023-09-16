Who is Oscar Del Dò, the Frecce Tricolori pilot who crashed in Turin

Captain Oscar Del Dò was at the controls of Pony 4, the Frecce Tricolori aircraft that crashed today – 16 September 2023, after take-off from the Caselle runway in Turin. Friulian, he joined the aerobatic department of the air force in 2020.

This afternoon his MB-359 jet lost altitude probably following the impact with a flock of birds and ended its long run against a passing car on a road bordering the airport. He saved himself by jumping with a parachute. Instead, a five-year-old girl died. The little girl’s parents and her 9-year-old brother were injured. Everyone was in the car involved.

But who is Oscar Del Dò? He himself told his story last 2020 during a meeting in the great hall of the Malignani Technical Institute in Udine. A former student of the institute, he spoke to the girls, attracting their attention. His words were reported by Messaggero Veneto: “I graduated in 2006 and the following year I entered the aeronautical academy. From there I began the journey to obtain my flying licenses, in Greece and then in Italy: I was assigned to the AMX Ghibli, the airplane with which I developed my professional growth”.

Continuing with the discussion with the students he spoke about his entry into the Frecce Tricolori team: “It was the dream in the drawer – the pilot’s words – so I participated and I was lucky enough to be selected. I am now undergoing training and from May 1st I will be part of the patrol in all respects”.

He advised students to “have clear ideas because the path is not simple, it requires passion, professionalism and dedication: if you are really interested in undertaking a life project of this type, inform yourself well and start studying”.