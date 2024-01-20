At 20 years old, the name of Oscar Bobb is becoming increasingly louder. The young Norwegian forward takes his first steps in professional football and has surprised everyone and everyone with what he has shown at Manchester City. The European jewel has been used by Pep Guardiola during this season and the future looks bright for him.
Bobb gained great notoriety after his great performance against Newcastle United on January 13. In this duel, the Norwegian youth player played just eight minutes, after coming on for Jérémy Doku, but he had a specific weight in the definition of the confrontation.
At minute 90+1, Bobb managed to score, with an assist from Kevin De Bruyne, to make it 2-3. The jewel of Manchester City coolly defined against goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka to achieve the victory.
Oscar Bobb is born in Oslo, Norway, and can play as a right winger, attacking midfielder and center forward. This season he has played 115 minutes, spread over seven games, in the Premier League; He adds a goal and an assist.
In the Champions League, Bobb has played 126 minutes, in three games, and has another goal. In the 2023-2024 season, the youth team has competed in other competitions such as the European Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup.
Bobb trained at Norwegian club Lyn FK and in mid-2015 he signed with Valerenga. In July 2019, the forward signed with Manchester City, with which he developed in the under-18 and under-21 categories.
For the 2023-2024 season, the promising player was promoted to Manchester City's first team.
Despite also having Gambian nationality, Bobb is an international for Norway. He has gone through the youth categories, from sub-16 to sub-21, and on October 12, 2023 he made his debut with the first team, with which he has four games and one goal.
Bobb is one of Norway's great hopes heading to the 2026 World Cup. The Red Vikings have young and promising elements such as Antonio Nusa, Sivert Mannsverk, Marcus Pedersen, Hugo Vetlesen, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Leo Ostigard, Kristian Thorstvedt, not to mention Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland.
