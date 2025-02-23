02/23/2025



Updated at 15: 52h.





Germany faces its most complicated elections this February 23, while uncertainty looms over the old continent. And it is not for less after the first chancellor, Olaf Scholz, lost a motion of trust and dissolved the government coalition of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Verdes and the Liberal Party. Ending what was called ‘The traffic light’ that he had taken the witness of the 16 years of mandate of Angela Merkel. And in the midst of it the economy German passes through a delicate moment to the point you recorded His second consecutive year of recession In 2024.

With this panorama, vote intention shows that citizens punish the failed coalition. And this ends up task to the Scholz party, the SPD, which leads to third place behind the AFD ultra -rightist group.

The man who with 12 years already knew that he was going to be a chancellor

As it details The web of the party He was born in Osnabrück, in 1958and was baptized in Hamburg-Altona. His grandfather was a railway, and his parents worked in the textile industry. He was educated in the Christian faith that he later abandoned, in fact in 2021 he became the first head of the Government of the German Federal Republic without religious confession.

And his own father revealed in 2021 that although As a child he was the most spabiled, he is the brother who has the least income. His 60-year-old brother ended up being an entrepreneur in Hamburg, and Jens, 62, worked in advanced medicine in Kiel, such as anesthesiologist and executive director of the University Medical Center of Schleswig-Holstein.









He was always politically active, and when he studied law in Hamburg he began to see his interests clearly. From 1982 to 1988 he was Federal Vice President of Jusos, the SPD youth organization. And from 1987 to 1989 he was also vice president of the International Union of Socialist Youth. In addition, he worked as a labor lawyer and represented hundreds of employees in claims for unjustified dismissal.

It was in the middle of The 80s when he met his wife, Britta Ernst, in Hamburg. They have married since 1998, and describes that she is “everything” for him. Marriage has no children. And she was the one who insisted that she had to combine her work with the sport to take care of her health. On his page he confesses that he hated sports at school, but today he runs as often as he can. Taking time two or three times a week To row, hiking or bicycle. While an avid reader little regular at social networks.

They describe it as A man with a discreet charm And he considers that progressive politics, of course, is never “finished, there is always something to do.”

His biggest test in convulsive times

In 1998 he was chosen directly in the electoral district of Hamburg-Altona. And in 2001 he was appointed interior senator in Hamburg, and only one year later Secretary General of the SPD. «In 2005 he was elected parliamentary secretary of the SPD parliamentary group in the Bundestag. Between 2007 and 2009, as Federal Labor Minister and Social Affairs, I applied the minimum wage in the industry. During the financial crisis, I developed the short -term work instrument even more And I used it to fight to ensure millions of jobs, “he says.

In 2011 he was elected mayor of Hamburg and promoted free nurseries and full -time schools throughout the country. After the 2017 federal elections, Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance was appointed. And finally, in 2021, it would become the chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

During that time their enemies pointed their finger towards Scholz by the Wirecard payments, the greatest fraud scandal in the German country, and a 2021 report, according to the BBC, He said that Scholz was responsible for the failure of the German regulator. “He was also involved in a scam of shares of shares because he was mayor of Hamburg when millions of euros were lost,” they indicate. Despite these difficult moments, it was unscathed and managed to win the victory in 2021, and become the Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Now, he faces one of the most important evidence of his life. And during his speech in the last general debate in Bundestag, he wondered «Will the German Democratic Center continue to be strong? Will the center of our country also be linked to political competition? Or will Germany choose a path that moves away from the common dimension of the center? Of the sense and understanding? “.