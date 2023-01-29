The big boss of the F1 team has an answer who is the number 1 at Ferrari.

The new Formula 1 season is coming. It promises to be a very exciting year. Red Bull is limited in the possibility of developing the RB19 due to some penalties from the FIA. At Mercedes they found their way up half way through the season and they even managed to win a race. Then there is also Ferrari. That team was not even that much slower, but made quite a few wrong decisions (especially at the beginning of the 2022 season).

Of course it’s looking like coffee grounds, but it’s not inconceivable that we’ll finally see three teams competing for victory. What we know for 100% is that the battle within Ferrari is going to be very exciting. Carlos Sainz had quite a bit of trouble getting used to the car last year, but eventually got up to speed. Charles Leclerc was often faster, but also made more mistakes. It is arguably the best driver duo on the grid.

Number 1 at Ferrari?

In short, who is the number 1 at the Scuderia Ferrari? That’s what the British asked Motorsport also wondered and they just happened to have Frédéric Vasseur in front of them. That is the new Ferrari team boss who comes over from Alfa Romeo and has to put things in order.

We have two very good drivers. Both can absolutely handle it. We are in a position to give them identical cars, the same structure and the same support. The goal is clearly to win with Ferrari and for Ferrari. There is no number 1 and number 2. But at some point, when we need to intervene, I will take action. It doesn’t matter who I choose. But if I have to intervene in the middle of the season, I will. Fréderic Vasseur, does not mean that he also thinks Leclerc is better.

Not an unknown

Leclerc is well known to Vasseur, as he brought him to Alfa Romeo in 2018 as a replacement for Pascal Wehrlein. It was already clear in that first season that Leclerc was an extraordinary talent.

Frédéric also seems to be the ideal person for the position. Mattia Binotto was mainly a technical genius (he already worked on Michael Schumacher’s car), who was pushed forward. Vasseur is known as a strict but fair team boss who can actually lead, something that has been lacking in recent years.

Now the question for you is: is this a smart decision? Because should it be the case that it is closer than ever, a supporting driver is a tactical advantage for a team. Second, who do you think will perform better this season? The super fast Charles Leclerc or the consistent Sainz? Let us know in the comments!

