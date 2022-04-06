This April 6 starts the campaign of the Income Statement 2022in which all taxpayers must regulate economic and patrimonial situation with the Tax Agencycorresponding to the year 2021. However, in some cases it is not mandatory, since it depends on the income that has been obtained throughout the annual exercise.

What’s more, it is important to declare the number of payers from which our income comes, since during the past year, because of the ERTEso those people who have entered more than 14,000 euros from two or more payers must declare their movements to the Treasury.

Who is exempt from making the Income Statement?

In article 1 of Order HFP/207/2022dated March 16, published by the Ministry of Finance in the BOE, indicates the cases in which it is not mandatory to declare your movements before the Treasury. Among them are taxpayers who have had income from their work function, provided that it does not exceed 22,000 euros during the year. Taxpayers with two or more payers, but whose annual salary does not exceed 14,000 euros, must notify their movements.

In the same way, The compensatory pensions of the spouse must be declared that do not exceed 14,000 euros per year. Also they taxpayers who obtain income from their work, whose payer is exempt from withholding personal income taxand whose amount does not exceed 14,000 euros per year.

On the other hand, all those people who receive income from movable capital and who are below 1,600 euros per yearas well as taxpayers who receive income under the Article 85 of the Tax Lawwhose capital gains provided by public entities do not exceed 1,000 euros.