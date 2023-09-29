The participation of the young Noelia Voigt as Miss Utah in the 2023 United States national beauty pageant has sparked interest in recent days. Last July 8, she won the local contest and, through her social networks, she made her origins known by revealing that her mother is Venezuelan. Find out in the following note about the model’s career.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Venezuela 2023: see HERE the 25 candidates with their official bands

Who is Noelia Voigt?

Noelia Voigt She is a young model, 22 years old. She was born in Florida and is the daughter of an American-Venezuelan couple. Her mother is from the Latin country and her father is American. Her upbringing has been based on both cultures and, therefore, she speaks Spanish. Currently, she is a candidate for Miss USA 2023 and represents the state of Utah. She won the contest on July 8 and that allowed her to obtain a direct pass to the national contest.

Noelia Voigt and her mother in one of the beauty contests she participated in years ago. Photo: @noeliavoigt/IG

Voigt has experience in beauty pageants as she has participated in this type of event nine times in her country. “Hello everyone! Noelia Voigt here officially registering as miss Utah USA 2023! ”Can be read in a post she made on July 11 on her Instagram.

Media such as El Diario highlight that the young woman studied Interior Design at the University of Alabama. In addition, she is a writer and already has her first published book titled ‘Brave Maddie’‘, from 2021. The text was released with the purpose of raising awareness about bullying.

Noelia Voigt is Miss Utah in the Miss USA 2023 contest. Photo: @noeliavoigt/IG

“I feel honored to be the first Venezuelan-American woman to hold the title of Miss Utah USA.”and I am really looking forward to breaking barriers and closing the gap between communities by being able to speak Spanish and connect with the large Hispanic population in Utah,” she said Voigt in an interview he shared with his followers on Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Jean Carlo Simancas: what did the actor say about his relationship with Maye Brandt and her death?

Noelia Voigt and her time in beauty pageants

Noelia Voigt She began entering United States beauty pageants in 2017. She won the Miss Teen Floridain 2018, after two failed attempts when he finished within the top five.

Two years later, she turned out to be the winner of the Miss Alabama Collegiate America 2020 and then participated in four more pageants before applying to the Miss Utah.

The Pageants Venezuela portal describes that Noelia Voigt is the first woman of Venezuelan origin to represent Utah in Miss USA. She also became the second to participate in said contest, after she did Desiree Perezwho represented the state of Connecticut in 2014.

Miss Utah 2022 seeks to be the representative of the United States at Miss Universe 2023. Photo: @noeliavoigt/IG

When is Miss USA 2023?

The Miss USA 2023 pageant will take place on Friday, September 29 from 8 pm ET | 7pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm The great event will take place at the Grand Sierra Resort facilities in Reno, Nevada (United States). The winner will be the representative of the United States in Miss Universe 2023, which will take place on November 18 in El Salvador.

R’bonney Gabriel, Miss United States 2022, was the winner of the Miss Universe 2022 contest. Photo: AFP

Who are the favorites of Miss USA 2023?

International media and pages dedicated to the world of beauty pageants highlight the participation of a group of candidates and these are the names of the 10 favorite participants:

miss California – Tianna Clark

miss District of Columbia – Cassie Baloue

miss Florida – Caroline Dixon

miss Hawaii – Savannah Gankiewicz

miss Louisiana – Sylvia Masters

miss Nebraska – Mimi Wood

miss New York – Rachelle Di Stasio

miss North Carolina – Jordyn McKey

miss Texas – Lluvia Alzate

miss Utah – Noelia Voigt.

The Republic NOW on Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela?We invite you to subscribe to our Telegram channel:https://t.me/larepublicave. Receive, from reliable sources, the most recent information on daily events in the country.

#Noelia #Voigt #model #Venezuelan #origin #USA