The format returned this Monday, January 13, to the public channel, a night in which, in addition to receiving Coke Malla, gave voice to a person who had already stepped on the set a few days ago as an audience. It was only a few minutes, but the story of the young Valencian Noah Higon She had such an impact on the audience that Broncano wanted to interview her as a full guest.

Unanimous applause for the guest of ‘La Revuelta’

Jurist and political scientist, this 25-year-old Valencian is known on social networks for her activism in raising awareness of rare diseases, pathologies that, despite their name, affect more than three million people in Spain. Noah is one of them.

What's more, he lives with seven diseases, "one for each day of the week", which have left 85 scars on his body. «Today there is no treatment or cure for any of them, it is just patching whatever arises. "I live more than I can and I survive on a drip," he expressed philosophically about a struggle that he has carried on for practically his entire life.









«I started losing kilos like crazy, I lost 40 kilos in six months. We wandered around several hospitals, they opened my stomach, they found nothing, because if there are no doctors trained in rare diseases it is very difficult to find them. Until one day my mother stood with her suitcases at the La Fe Hospital in Valencia and said, ‘my daughter is dying and I don’t know what it is from’,” she said during an exciting talk unanimously awarded by the audience.

And, apart from developing with enormous fortitude everything she has suffered since she was diagnosed with her first illness at the age of 15, the young woman claimed in the middle of ‘prime time’ the message on her t-shirt: “Without science, there is no future.” .

The interview with this young woman is being the most exciting thing I have seen on TV in a long time. What strength, thank you for your example @nh487 and let’s stay with your message: we must do more research into rare diseases and, in general, science must be provided with resources https://t.co/4baeiHigJR — David Martínez (@dmartinezpr) January 13, 2025

#TheRevolt giving another blow to the table with this bestial exercise of public service, making rare diseases visible and unapologetically demanding investment in science in full prime time. pic.twitter.com/uJFJoYwTEr — Victor Juste (@victorjuste) January 13, 2025

«The GDP we have in Spain is ridiculous for science, compared to other European countries. It is very sad that we have highly trained people, great human capital, and that they have to go abroad, because the salaries do not show the value they really have. They are stealing our talent, because they are leaving. I would spend much less if I was cured tomorrow. If I am alive it is thanks to the healthcare of this country, but it is being mistreated a lot. “We have to bet much more on it.”