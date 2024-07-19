The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are about to begin and more and more details are coming out about the international sporting event. This time, for the first time, a non-binary athlete will participate in the tournament.

Nikki Hiltz won her spot at Paris 2024 after winning the qualifiers in Oregon on June 30 and will run on behalf of the United States, becoming the first non-binary person to compete at the Olympics. There, she will run the 1,500 meters in track and field, hoping to also become the first gold medalist for a non-binary person.

Who is Nikki Hiltz?

Nikki Hiltz is 29 years old, was born in California, United States, and is a champion of LGBTIQ+ causes in the North American country. For Hiltz, sport is also a means to expose the problems faced by populations with diverse gender identities. Hiltz is a non-binary transgender person, meaning they do not identify as male or female despite being assigned female at birth.

His career as an athlete has been full of triumphs. So far, he has six champions in the first division of the NCAA and became the first non-binary person to win a national track and field title.

Because of her success, she has been the victim of transphobic comments on several occasions. which increased with his qualification for the most important sporting event for athletes. On social media, his career went viral, determining him as a transgender man and ignoring his real identity. In response to this, the Reuters agency and the New York Times came out to clarify the information and support Hiltz.

Her chosen pronouns are, in English, they/them, which in Spanish translates as Elle. In 2021 she made her gender identity public and, for the sake of sport, she has not undergone any hormonal treatment because it would affect her permanence in professional categories in her discipline.

“I have a very clear memory of my sixth birthday. Before I blew out the candles on my cake, I wished I would wake up as a child the next morning.” he told Runner’s World in a piece where he shared his story. At college, he became one of the top ten teenagers in American athletics and continued to forge a successful path.

In her career, apart from the achievements mentioned above, she was twice runner-up in the NCAA and holds the record in her country in the mile race. At the Olympic Games, she will compete in the female category due to the rules of the sport, although her gender identity dictates otherwise. However, she will do her best to continue carrying her country’s flag to the top of athletics at the starting point that will make her a historic event in the sport.